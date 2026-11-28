A man walks past the Wisma Danantara Indonesia building on Jl. Jend. Gatot Subroto in South Jakarta, on Nov. 11, 2026. (JP/Iqro Rinaldi)

Danantara’s maiden financial report reveals an institution torn between commercial profit and state development, raising urgent questions over its mandate, offshore exposure and public accountability.

S tate asset fund Danantara has finally disclosed its long-awaited financial results, only to face intensifying scrutiny over its investment strategy.

Released earlier this week, the entity’s inaugural financial report posted a net profit of Rp 203.4 trillion (US$11.07 billion) for the nine months ended December 2025. Dividends from state-owned enterprises (SOEs) drove the bulk of these earnings, totaling Rp 143 trillion over the full year.

Even so, these figures scarcely represent an unambiguous triumph for Danantara. Most of the profit would likely have materialized regardless of the fund’s establishment; roughly 90 percent originated from just six enterprises that have historically served as the state’s primary dividend contributors.

What distinguishes Danantara from the previous framework is its investment arm, Danantara Investment Management (DIM), which is tasked with reinvesting SOE dividends and issuing bonds to amplify national returns. Yet DIM’s early financial performance offers little reassurance.

DIM has slashed its projected net profit for this year to Rp 800 billion, down sharply from an initial target of Rp 3.4 trillion. Although private investments have yielded modest gains despite longer time horizons, losses across its public-market portfolio of equities and bonds account for most of the shortfall.

Management has partly attributed this underperformance to the slump in the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) Composite index, which has plunged over 40 percent year-to-date to rank as the world’s worst-performing benchmark index.

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This rationale, however, invites an obvious question: How exposed is DIM to the domestic market? Only 13.3 percent of its public-market portfolio is currently allocated to Indonesia, whereas the majority is deployed offshore, including 39.6 percent in United States-based assets.