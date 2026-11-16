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England made statement by beating world champions Spain: Tuchel

The Three Lions roared into a three goal lead but had to cling on in the final half-hour of the match with 10 men after Elliot Anderson was sent off.

AFP
Madrid, Spain
Mon, November 16, 2026

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Chelsea's German head coach Thomas Tuchel gestures during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge in London on September 25, 2021. Chelsea's German head coach Thomas Tuchel gestures during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Stamford Bridge in London on September 25, 2021. (AFP/Ben Stansall)

E

ngland coach Thomas Tuchel hailed his team's impressive 3-2 Nations League win over world champions Spain on Sunday, which he said was a "statement victory".

The Three Lions roared into a three goal lead but had to cling on in the final half-hour of the match with 10 men after Elliot Anderson was sent off.

England brought Spain's record unbeaten run to an end, inflicting La Roja's first competitive defeat since March 2023 after 44 matches without a loss. Including friendlies, Spain had not lost in 43 matches.

"This was of course a statement victory, I'm happy the players felt so confident, I felt it as well," Tuchel told reporters.

"We were very positive, we encouraged everyone to be ourselves and to try and to push our limits on this stage today."

The German coach said England deserved their three-goal lead, earned by Harry Kane, Ezri Konsa and Ben White.

Midfielder Elliot Anderson was sent off and Spain pulled back two goals through Mikel Oyarzabal and Nico Williams.

"We are fully aware of what we put out there, what performance we put out there for 60-65 minutes to be 3-0 up and be deservedly 3-0 up," continued Tuchel.

"Of course the red card and the penalty changed the momentum and the characteristic of the game and 30 minutes against Spain, in Spain, it feels like 3 hours, so that changed everything.

"But we know and the players know very, very well what they put out there and that is the statement and that is the significance of this victory, that it was deserved."

Tuchel hailed his team's team spirit, belief and unity, as well as the quality of their play at the Metropolitano stadium.

England were criticised for their approach to the World Cup semi-final against Argentina, when they were beaten after leading.

However Tuchel said his team have progressed since then and that this was the best match of his reign.

"We are very well aware of which steps we took now after the World Cup," added the coach.

"Given the circumstances, the pressure and the quality and where we played and played against the reigning world champions and they are unbeaten in 43, 44 matches... this was a very complete performance and the best one so far."

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