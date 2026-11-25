Ducati Lenovo Team rider Marc Marquez (right) celebrates his 2026 MotoGP world title alongside Italian racing legend Giacomo Agostini after the Portuguese Grand Prix on Nov. 22, 2026, at the Algarve International Circuit in Portimao, Portugal. (AFP/Filipe Amorim)

Though Ducati’s Spanish rider has matched Italian Giacomo Agostini’s premier-class record after a historic comeback, he humbly regards himself as only “one of the greatest”.

M arc Marquez has matched one of MotoGP’s most enduring records, but the newly crowned eight-time world champion is reluctant to call himself the greatest of all time, or GOAT.

The Ducati rider secured his eighth premier-class title at the Portuguese Grand Prix on Sunday, equaling the record held by Italian legend Giacomo Agostini.

The celebrations included Agostini presenting Marquez with a golden champion’s helmet while a goat silhouette appeared on a screen behind them in a nod to the popular acronym, the official MotoGP website reported.

The imagery fueled online discussion about Marquez’s place in the sport’s history, but the Spaniard played down the label.

“I do not agree that I'm the greatest rider. I don't like it. I'm one of the greatest, yes, because the numbers are there,” Marquez, 33, said on Monday, as quoted by Reuters.

“But each rider, each athlete, has his own career, his own moment, his injuries. There are different styles, different characters.”

His latest title followed a remarkable comeback from a 102-point deficit to championship leader Marco Bezzecchi after the seventh round. Marquez clinched the championship with an eighth-place finish in Portugal, one round before the season finale.

Against the odds

Marquez's title campaign was far from straightforward. A serious crash at the 2025 Indonesian Grand Prix ended his season shortly after he secured his seventh premier-class championship, leaving him with another major shoulder injury.

Complications continued into 2026, while a foot fracture sustained in a crash at the French Grand Prix forced him to miss the following race in Barcelona.

When he returned at the Italian Grand Prix, he was 102 points behind Bezzecchi, according to MotoGP.com. At that stage, winning the championship was far from his immediate concern.

“I was just trying to understand where was my level. And then, I don't know why, I don't know how, I started to recover points,” he said.

“I started to realize that it was possible to fight for the championship after I won at the Sachsenring in Germany.”

The Spaniard eventually overturned the deficit, finishing the season with 439 points and seven Grand Prix victories.

His comeback erased the previous MotoGP record for the largest points deficit overcome by a world champion, which stood at 91 points, according to the motorcycle racing championship's official statistics.

Marquez credited his team, family and those closest to him for continuing to believe in his chances when he had doubts himself.

“I understood in the first part of the season that instinct was not working anymore. At one point, I was out. Even I felt that it was over, but the people around me […] always believed in me,” he said.

Different greatness

Marquez's eighth premier-class title puts him level with Agostini, whose championships came between 1966 and 1975. The Spaniard now has 10 world titles across all categories, having also won the 125 cc championship in 2010 and the Moto2 crown in 2012, according to his official MotoGP profile.

He made his premier-class debut with Honda in 2013 and won the championship in his rookie season, becoming the youngest rider to claim the title. He successfully defended it in 2014 after winning the first 10 Grands Prix of the season.

Four more titles followed with Honda in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, establishing him as one of the dominant riders of his generation.

His career was subsequently disrupted by a serious arm injury in 2020 and a series of operations and setbacks that kept him away from the front of the grid.

After leaving Honda, he joined Ducati's satellite Gresini team in 2024, recording his first Grand Prix victory in more than two years before moving to the factory Ducati Lenovo Team in 2025. He won the championship in his first season with the factory team and successfully defended it in 2026.

Marquez also acknowledged the significance of receiving the champion's helmet from Agostini, describing the gesture as extraordinary.

“Being equal to the biggest legend of this sport is something incredible,” he said.

Despite repeated injuries in recent years, Marquez said he remained confident in his ability to compete at the highest level.

“When I'm riding, everything is at the limit,” he told Reuters. “The most important is that I still have the mentality and the confidence to fight.”

For now, Marquez said he wanted to enjoy the achievement before racing in front of his home fans at the season finale in Valencia. Attention would then turn to testing new bikes and tires ahead of 2027.

Despite the records and GOAT imagery surrounding his latest triumph, Marquez appeared content to leave the ultimate ranking to others.