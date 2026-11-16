ASEAN, China fail to conclude South China Sea code of conduct

(Left/right) Deputy Prime Minister of Cambodia Hangchuon Naron, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, East Timor’s Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao, Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, Philippine's President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, President Prabowo Subianto, Myanmar's Director-General of the ASEAN Affairs Department Han Win Aung and Laos Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith link hands during the opening of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Manila on November 15, 2026. (AFP/Nhac Nguyễn)

Negotiations on an ASEAN-China Code of Conduct in the South China Sea have dragged on for over two decades, but the Philippines, as current chair, had committed to speed up those talks and conclude the code this year.

A SEAN and China were unable to conclude negotiations on a long-delayed South China Sea code of conduct under the Philippines' chairmanship, despite reaching provisional agreement on about 80 percent of the draft, Manila's foreign minister said on Sunday.

Negotiations on an ASEAN-China Code of Conduct in the South China Sea have dragged on for over two decades, but the Philippines, as current chair, had committed to speed up those talks and conclude the code this year.

"There is no conclusion yet," Philippine foreign minister Ma. Theresa Lazaro told a press conferenceat a summit of the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Manila, adding that several key issues remain unresolved, including questions over whether the code would be legally binding.

"The ASEAN countries plus China have also different views on how things are," she added.

China's Southeast Asian neighbours want the code to be grounded in international law, which they have repeatedly accused Beijing of disregarding as it asserts its sovereignty over nearly all of the South China Sea.

Beijing maintains that its actions in the South China Sea have been lawful and professional.

China's extensive maritime claims overlap with the exclusive economic zones of Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam, making a functional code essential to preventing any escalation of tensions and managing incidents at sea.