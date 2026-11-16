The Jakarta Post

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages
Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia
US universities eye rare earth recovery research with Indonesian partners
The twilight of RSPO: A multistakeholder sustainability forum
Outlook of the national palm oil sector in 2027

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages
Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia
US universities eye rare earth recovery research with Indonesian partners
The twilight of RSPO: A multistakeholder sustainability forum
Outlook of the national palm oil sector in 2027

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

ASEAN, China fail to conclude South China Sea code of conduct

Negotiations on an ASEAN-China Code of Conduct in the South China Sea have dragged on for over two decades, but the Philippines, as current chair, had committed to speed up those talks and conclude the code this year.

Agencies
Premium
Manila, Philippines
Mon, November 16, 2026

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
(Left/right) Deputy Prime Minister of Cambodia Hangchuon Naron, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, East Timor’s Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao, Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, Philippine's President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, President Prabowo Subianto, Myanmar's Director-General of the ASEAN Affairs Department Han Win Aung and Laos Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith link hands during the opening of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Manila on November 15, 2026. (Left/right) Deputy Prime Minister of Cambodia Hangchuon Naron, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, East Timor’s Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao, Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, Philippine's President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, President Prabowo Subianto, Myanmar's Director-General of the ASEAN Affairs Department Han Win Aung and Laos Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith link hands during the opening of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Manila on November 15, 2026. (AFP/Nhac Nguyễn)

A

SEAN and China were unable to conclude negotiations on a long-delayed South China Sea code of conduct under the Philippines' chairmanship, despite reaching provisional agreement on about 80 percent of the draft, Manila's foreign minister said on Sunday.

Negotiations on an ASEAN-China Code of Conduct in the South China Sea have dragged on for over two decades, but the Philippines, as current chair, had committed to speed up those talks and conclude the code this year.

"There is no conclusion yet," Philippine foreign minister Ma. Theresa Lazaro told a press conferenceat a summit of the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations in Manila, adding that several key issues remain unresolved, including questions over whether the code would be legally binding.

"The ASEAN countries plus China have also different views on how things are," she added.

China's Southeast Asian neighbours want the code to be grounded in international law, which they have repeatedly accused Beijing of disregarding as it asserts its sovereignty over nearly all of the South China Sea.

Beijing maintains that its actions in the South China Sea have been lawful and professional.

China's extensive maritime claims overlap with the exclusive economic zones of Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam, making a functional code essential to preventing any escalation of tensions and managing incidents at sea.

Popular

'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages

'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages
Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia

Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia
US universities eye rare earth recovery research with Indonesian partners

US universities eye rare earth recovery research with Indonesian partners

Related Article

Southeast Asia needs consistency, not just US deals

Indonesia’s 100 GWp solar ambition needs bigger funding, policy overhaul: IESR

Jakarta must turn clean energy deals with Seoul into industrial strategy: Discussion

China's trade surplus soars past $1 trillion as AI boom powers exports

AUKUS on track for Australia subs in early 2030s, Marles says

Popular

'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages

'Rhizomatic' movements help youth voice political messages
Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia

Three-finger salute raised high, broad and multifaceted in Indonesia
US universities eye rare earth recovery research with Indonesian partners

US universities eye rare earth recovery research with Indonesian partners

More in World

 View more
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos (R) leads Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (2nd R) during the ASEAN Leaders Interface with Representatives of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly in Manila on November 15, 2026
Asia & Pacific

Trade war, Pax Silica in focus at ASEAN summit ahead of Trump arrival
(Left/right) Deputy Prime Minister of Cambodia Hangchuon Naron, Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, East Timor’s Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao, Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, Philippine's President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, President Prabowo Subianto, Myanmar's Director-General of the ASEAN Affairs Department Han Win Aung and Laos Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith link hands during the opening of the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Manila on November 15, 2026.
Asia & Pacific

ASEAN, China fail to conclude South China Sea code of conduct
(From left to right) Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, President Prabowo Subianto, react as they gather for a group picture during the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit retreat sessions in Manila on November 15, 2026.
Asia & Pacific

President Prabowo conveys apology to Singapore, Malaysia over wildfire haze

Highlight
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. (right) welcomes Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto (left) during the 49th ASEAN summit retreat sessions in Manila on Nov. 15, 2026.
Asia and Pacific

RI apologizes to ASEAN for haze
A man (top L) climbs a flagpole as he attempts to raise a Free Aceh Movement flag alongside the Indonesian national flag during a rally outside the Baiturrahman Grand Mosque in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, on August 15, 2026. Thousands of people gathered to mark the 21st anniversary of the Helsinki Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) peace agreement, which ended nearly three decades of conflict. The raising of the separatist-linked flag, although not explicitly banned by the 2005 peace deal, remains a highly controversial issue, with central government authorities often prohibiting its display.
Editorial

Give Aceh peace a chance
Special presidential envoy on energy and climate Hashim Djojohadikusumo delivers a speech during Leaders’ Summit at the 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in Antalya, Turkey, on Nov. 12, 2026.
Economy

RI hides behind growth argument as world reneges on climate pledges

The Latest

 View more
Culture

Louis Vuitton reminds the world of ‘Art of Travel’
Economy

Japan's economy unexpectedly shrinks

Asia & Pacific

Trade war, Pax Silica in focus at ASEAN summit ahead of Trump arrival
Sports

England made statement by beating world champions Spain: Tuchel
Asia & Pacific

ASEAN, China fail to conclude South China Sea code of conduct
Asia & Pacific

President Prabowo conveys apology to Singapore, Malaysia over wildfire haze
Society

Todung named honorary member of PKBI family planning group
Politics

Prabowo on overseas trips with no interim amid vacant VP post
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

ASEAN, China fail to conclude South China Sea code of conduct

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.