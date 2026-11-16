Indonesia pushes 'substantive' South China Sea code deal

Myanmar Director-General of the ASEAN Affairs Department Han Win Aung (from left), Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, East Timorese Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao, Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Hangchuon Naron and Laotian Prime Minister Saleumxay Kommasith pose for a picture during the 49th ASEAN Summit retreat sessions in Manila on Nov. 15, 2026. (POOL/AFP/Aaron Favila)

Indonesia's joint development agreement with China has raised questions over Jakarta's stance on Beijing's maritime claims, despite its continued push for a South China Sea code.

A SEAN and China have failed to conclude long-running negotiations on a code of conduct (CoC) for the contested South China Sea, missing a key target of the Philippines’ chairmanship as Indonesia urged both sides to secure a substantive agreement grounded in international law.

At the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila on Monday, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. acknowledged progress in the negotiations, saying both sides had advanced toward a substantive agreement grounded in international law, particularly the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

“Even amid regional and global uncertainties, ASEAN and China continue to find common ground and pursue tangible cooperation,” he said in his opening remarks ahead of a closed-door meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

But despite years of negotiations, the two sides have yet to reach a final agreement on the framework, which is intended to establish rules of conduct for countries operating in the disputed waters.

Li expressed hope for the early conclusion of the CoC which he said could help foster peace and stability in the South China Sea, China’s state news agency Xinhua reported.

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In a press conference on Sunday, Philippine Foreign Secretary Maria Theresa Lazaro said ASEAN and China had reached provisional agreement on about 80 percent of the document, but noted that major differences remained.