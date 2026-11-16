President Prabowo conveys apology to Singapore, Malaysia over wildfire haze

(From left to right) Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, President Prabowo Subianto, react as they gather for a group picture during the 49th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit retreat sessions in Manila on November 15, 2026. (AFP/Aaron Favilla)

Prabowo added that Indonesian government has and will continue take firm actions on companies involved in forest fire cases while also preparing to establish a new body to strengthen forest-fire prevention.

P resident Prabowo Subianto apologised on Sunday to Singapore and Malaysia on behalf of his government for any impact that forest fires in Indonesia may have had on their people, and said authorities would continue to take firm action against companies linked to the blazes.

Prabowo added that Indonesian government has and will continue take firm actions on companies involved in forest fire cases while also preparing to establish a new body to strengthen forest-fire prevention.

The statement was conveyed by Prabowo during a session in ASEAN meeting, according to a statement from the presidential palace on Sunday.

The Philippines' foreign minister Theresa Lazaro said on Sunday that Indonesia was very candid in expressing what it had done to address forest fires.

"The leaders also encouraged the ASEAN member states to prioritise the ratification of the ASEAN Coordinating Center on Transboundary Haze Pollution Control," Lazaro told a news briefing.

Indonesia has been battling its most intense wildfires in 11 years, with large swathes of land scorched, mainly on the islands of Sumatra, Kalimantan and Papua.

Fires in Indonesia driven partly by a strong El Nino have burned through 2.88 million hectares (7.1 million acres) so far in 2026, a monitor analysing satellite imagery has found.

The burned area figure -- 18 times the size of London -- has increased nearly a million hectares since deforestation monitoring site Nusantara Atlas's last update in September.

The government has not provided official figures for areas burned since announcing 202,000 hectares had been razed by the end of July.

The burning detected in analysis through the end of October is a conservative estimate, warned Nusantara Atlas founder David Gaveau, in part because smoke has obscured satellite images.

But it already exceeds the full-year figure for 2019, previously the worst year on record in Nusantara Atlas data.

Indonesia also experienced devastating fires in 2015, but the satellite imagery used then was different, making a direct comparison difficult.