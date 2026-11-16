The National Police raided Megaspeed Jakarta office in early 2026

This combination of pictures created on January 31, 2025 shows Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang (left) in Las Vegas, Nevada on Jan. 6, 2025, and US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on Jan. 31, 2025. Jensen Huang, CEO of AI chip giant Nvidia, met Jan. 31 with President Trump as the company suffered a rough week on Wall Street over competition with China and the threat of tariffs on semiconductors. (AFP/Patrick T. Fallon/Mandel Ngan)

The move, carried out earlier in 2026, was part of an inquiry requested by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to trace Nvidia chips bought by Megaspeed, according to a senior Indonesian government official, who requested anonymity as he is unauthorised to speak to the media.

T he National Police have searched the office of PT Megaspeed International Indonesia, the local arm of Singapore cloud firm Megaspeed International.

The move, carried out earlier in 2026, was part of an inquiry requested by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to trace Nvidia chips bought by Megaspeed, according to a senior Indonesian government official, who requested anonymity as he is unauthorised to speak to the media.

Officers from the National Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (Bareskrim) who inspected the premises found server racks at the site but no graphics processing units (GPUs), the source added.

The racks appeared never to have been unpacked or used, suggesting that the chips were never installed there.

The raid, which was conducted before the recent Jensen Huang scandal, was the first known enforcement action in Indonesia linked to the case.

The official alleged that most of the Nvidia hardware bought by Megaspeed entities was likely shipped to Indonesia. Investigators, he said, believe much of it was then sent to China, possibly by private jet.

Insp. Gen. Untung Widyatmoko, the National Police spokesperson, was asked by The Straits Times about the quantity of Nvidia GPUs that might have been shipped through Indonesia to China and whether FBI agents are in Indonesia working on the investigation. He declined to comment in a Nov 13 text message reply to the Straits Times.