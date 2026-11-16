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Trade war, Pax Silica in focus at ASEAN summit ahead of Trump arrival

Trump is scheduled to arrive Tuesday, near the summit's conclusion, a visit that will include a meeting with the leaders of his fellow Quad countries India, Japan and Australia -- the first such sit-down of his second term.

Agencies
Manila, Philippines
Mon, November 16, 2026

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Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos (R) leads Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (2nd R) during the ASEAN Leaders Interface with Representatives of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly in Manila on November 15, 2026 Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos (R) leads Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (2nd R) during the ASEAN Leaders Interface with Representatives of ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly in Manila on November 15, 2026 (AFP/Rolex Dela Pena)

A

key summit opened Sunday in Manila, with Southeast Asian heads of state grappling with the Middle East crisis and their own regional flashpoints and global leaders finding common ground over US President Donald Trump's trade war.

Trump is scheduled to arrive Tuesday, near the summit's conclusion, a visit that will include a meeting with the leaders of his fellow Quad countries India, Japan and Australia -- the first such sit-down of his second term.

But it was the US leader's tariff blizzard that Brazil's newly re-elected President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva had on his mind Sunday in Manila.

"Brazil has learned an extraordinary lesson after the US decided to impose tariffs (on other countries)," he told reporters on the sidelines of the 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit.

"Instead of weeping or begging the US government ... to have pity on us, we decided to look for other partners for us to sell and for us to buy from," he said, noting his country's trade with regional states Indonesia and Vietnam had jumped 15 and 13 percent, respectively.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney sounded a similar note at the summit a day earlier while touting a new Philippine free-trade deal and ASEAN trade talks he said had been "substantially concluded".

The two pacts were "part of a strategy of developing a dense web of reliable partners to create more opportunities ... and reducing our relative reliance on the United States," Carney said.

Lula told reporters he had met with Carney on the summit's sidelines, inviting him to make an official visit to Brazil, and that he hoped to double trade with Canada.

Nearly 20,000 police officers have been deployed around Metro Manila for the summit, with progressive groups predicting a turnout of thousands on Tuesday for an anti-Trump march on the summit site.

Much of the uproar targets the US Pax Silica programme -- a supply-chain initiative designed to counter China's dominance in semiconductors and rare earths -- whose flagship Philippine project, a 1,620-hectare AI manufacturing hub north of Manila, threatens to displace Indigenous families.

On Sunday, a crowd of about 200 protesters, some carrying signs reading "the Philippines is not for sale" and "Ban Trump!" clashed with police who blocked an attempted march.

AFP reporters saw at least three demonstrators taken away by officers.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio indicated last month that the Quad leaders could meet on the sidelines of the ASEAN summit.

The supply of critical minerals is expected to be on the Quad summit agenda, one of the people said.

"The leaders are likely to take up the issue of free and unimpeded commercial shipping lanes in order to secure energy supplies from across the world," said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity as he is not authorized to speak with the media. "The issue of attacks on commercial ships is very likely to be taken up."

Two issues that have vexed ASEAN leaders for years -- a languishing South China Sea "Code of Conduct" and the relationship with war-torn Myanmar -- will be Singapore's problem when the bloc's rotating chair passes to the city-state in 2027.

Myanmar has been excluded from high-level ASEAN meetings since a 2021 military coup that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi and triggered an ongoing civil war.

Thailand, which shares a border with Myanmar and is leading the charge for closer relations, last week called for Naypyidaw's foreign minister to be allowed back into meetings.

On Sunday, a joint ASEAN statement called for "calibrated engagement" with the Myanmar government, echoing language Thailand has used for months.

Normalisation, however, would depend on "concrete progress" being made on a five-point peace plan, the statement said.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos has previously conceded the plan had made no progress.

 

 

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