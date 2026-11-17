A sign for the World Health Organization (WHO) on Dec. 7, 2021, at their headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. (AFP/Febrice Coffrini)

In a 14-page statement addressed to the WHO executive board and member states late last week, the Health Ministry sought to counter allegations against Budi’s record, including claims that he had systematically penalized doctors who opposed his policies.

T he government has defended its nomination of Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin for director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), pushing back against a formal protest by a coalition of medical experts and civil society groups that questioned his suitability to lead the global health body.

In a 14-page statement addressed to the WHO executive board and member states late last week, the Health Ministry sought to counter allegations against Budi’s record, including claims that he had systematically penalized doctors who opposed his policies, weakened the authority of professional medical associations and promoted the commercialization of healthcare.

The ministry dismissed the allegations as misleading or false, arguing that Budi’s policies had instead strengthened Indonesia’s healthcare system by addressing longstanding challenges in governance, management and financing.

It said such leadership experience made the minister well qualified to head the WHO.

“WHO faces interconnected challenges involving health inequalities, financing constraints, health emergencies, health-system resilience and technological transformation,” the statement said.

“The Government considers Mr. Budi’s experience in institutional management, national health-system transformation, and international cooperation relevant to these responsibilities,” it continued.

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