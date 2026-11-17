Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
In a 14-page statement addressed to the WHO executive board and member states late last week, the Health Ministry sought to counter allegations against Budi’s record, including claims that he had systematically penalized doctors who opposed his policies.
he government has defended its nomination of Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin for director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), pushing back against a formal protest by a coalition of medical experts and civil society groups that questioned his suitability to lead the global health body.
In a 14-page statement addressed to the WHO executive board and member states late last week, the Health Ministry sought to counter allegations against Budi’s record, including claims that he had systematically penalized doctors who opposed his policies, weakened the authority of professional medical associations and promoted the commercialization of healthcare.
The ministry dismissed the allegations as misleading or false, arguing that Budi’s policies had instead strengthened Indonesia’s healthcare system by addressing longstanding challenges in governance, management and financing.
It said such leadership experience made the minister well qualified to head the WHO.
“WHO faces interconnected challenges involving health inequalities, financing constraints, health emergencies, health-system resilience and technological transformation,” the statement said.
“The Government considers Mr. Budi’s experience in institutional management, national health-system transformation, and international cooperation relevant to these responsibilities,” it continued.
Read also: The case against Indonesia’s bid for WHO leadership
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.