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The Media Caucus took the theme “Promoting ASEAN Energy Security and Advancing Green Growth”, bringing researchers and journalists together to examine regional approaches to energy preparedness, industrial competitiveness and green growth
ournalists from ASEAN countries and beyond have important roles in spreading information about energy security to their audiences by providing accurate information, facilitating informed debate and communicating both challenges and opportunities on regional cooperation.
“Journalists must build trust through fact-based reporting,” Kyodo News International Department senior director Ko Hirano told a discussion on energy security on Friday.
“Journalist can also encourage thoughtful discussion among citizens through their works.”
Hirano added that by communicating both challenges and opportunities of regional cooperation, journalists can also help people understand why such cooperation matters.
He was speaking at the second East Asia Media Caucus organized by the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA).
The discussion was moderated by ERIA senior communication advisor Kavi Chongkittavorn.
Other speakers included Frank Han Shih from The Nation, Thailand; Evgeny Belenkiy, chief correspondent in Southeast Asia for Rossiya Segodnya Media Group, Russia; and Ismira Lutfia, Indonesian correspondent for Singaporean newspaper Berita Harian.
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