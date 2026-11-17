France's President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a national defense council meeting at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France on March 10, 2026. (Reuters/Pool/Thomas Padilla)

Macron also said that France and Malaysia have decided to make their bilateral relations a strategic partnership.

F rench President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that France may sign a deal on submarines with Malaysia, adding that he believed the two countries could also cooperate on nuclear power.

Macron also said that France and Malaysia have decided to make their bilateral relations a strategic partnership.

Macron, who is visiting Malaysia, also said a France-Malaysia centre would be launched to combat hybrid threats.

Macron and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim discussed three strategic defence cooperation documents covering defence capability development, regional security and the protection of classified information during their meeting in Kuala Lumpur.

The leaders discussed three strategic defence cooperation documents covering defence capability development, regional security and the protection of classified information.

"Following the meeting between the two leaders, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin held a bilateral meeting with French Minister for the Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs Catherine Vautrin at Wisma Perwira in Kuala Lumpur.

"Both ministers witnessed the exchange and presentation of documents involving proposed defence procurement and industrial cooperation between Malaysian and French companies,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement quoted by The Star.

Among the Letter of Intents (LoI) was a proposal to procure a 105mm light artillery gun system from French-German defence group KNDS, involving 36 gun components for local integration, along with supporting equipment.

"The LoI to Naval Group involves upgrading the combat management system, integrated platform management system and Depth Trim Network, as well as maintenance work and the supply of critical spare parts.

"BSES (Boustead Submarine Engineering Services) also presented an LoI to Thales for the modernisation of the RMN's Scorpene submarine Radar Electronic Support Measures (RESM) and sonar systems to enhance detection and electronic warfare capabilities.

“At the same time, BSES also presented an LoI to Safran for the upgrading of the Scorpene submarines' Search Optronic Mast and Attack Periscope systems, with Hexide Engineering Services Sdn Bhd serving as Safran's local exclusive service partner for submarines and recipient of technology transfers,” the statement added.

Boustead Submarine Engineering Services Sdn Bhd (BSES) also issued LoIs to Naval Group, Thales and Safran for the Royal Malaysian Navy's Scorpene submarine mid-life upgrade programme.