Malaysia's Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (right) and France's President Emmanuel Macron shake hands during a joint media event at the Sultan Abdul Samad building in Kuala Lumpur on November 17, 2026. (AFP/Ludovic Marin)

The announcement came following a meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim that saw both leaders seek stronger ties in areas including defence, trade, energy transition and critical minerals.

F rance and Malaysia upgraded ties to a strategic partnership and announced a slew of cooperation deals on Tuesday, with Kuala Lumpur agreeing to relax export curbs on raw rare earths to support joint development in the sector.

The announcement came following a meeting between French President Emmanuel Macron and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim that saw both leaders seek stronger ties in areas including defence, trade, energy transition and critical minerals.

Macron is on a two-day visit to Malaysia, his first since 2017, and a year before the two nations mark seven decades of bilateral relations.

"This renewed partnership will contribute to strengthen our independence on both sides," Macron told a joint news conference, adding that it would also boost the two countries' defence and security.

Anwar said Malaysia has agreed to export some raw rare earth materials to France following a commitment by Paris to collaborate on rare earths processing.

French firm Carester and Malaysian miner Malaco are ccoperatingon a rare earths mining and processing project, including a separation plant in Malaysia's Perak state that can process an estimated 13,000 metric tons of rare earths annually, Carester's chief executive Frederic Carencotte said in July this year.

Macron said the project was expected to commence operations next year.

Malaysia imposed a ban on the export of raw rare ​earths in 2024 to protect its domestic resources.

It eased restrictions last month, allowing conditional shipments of raw rare earths for research or processing purposes, as it looks to develop ​local refining capabilities and capitalise on growing demand from Western nations seeking to reduce their reliance on China, the world's largest rare earths producer.

Macron and Anwar witnessed the exchange of a memorandum of understanding on critical minerals, with the countries to jointly "develop an integrated, higher-value mineral industry through research, development, and industrial cooperation", Malaysia's foreign ministry said in an X post.

Other deals include cooperation between Malaysia's SkyeChip and French chip designer SiPearl on chiplet development, as well as a submarine cable project between Telekom Malaysia and Alcatel Submarine Networks aimed at enhancing Malaysia's digital connectivity, the ministry said.

Anwar said Malaysia was seeking French government and industry support on the ASEAN Power Grid, a regional plan to connect the electricity systems of Southeast Asian nations.