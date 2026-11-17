A sign is pictured in front of Nvidia headquarters on Aug. 27, 2025 in Santa Clara, California, US. (Getty Images via AFP /Justin Sullivan)

Data center company Megaspeed is suspected of helping to shift Nvidia's most powerful technology to China in circumvention of US rules.

T he US government confirmed Monday it was investigating Singapore-based firm Megaspeed over chip exports, following the scandal that has rocked tech giant Nvidia.

Data center company Megaspeed is suspected of helping to shift Nvidia's most powerful technology to China in circumvention of US rules.

Those concerns emerged publicly after Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang revealed an extramarital affair, reportedly with Alice Huang, a Chinese former executive from Megaspeed whom US authorities also suspect of spying for Beijing.

Huang, a pivotal figure in the AI boom, stepped down last week after at least two affairs were revealed, including the one with Alice Huang, who is not related to the 63-year-old.

The US commerce and justice departments said in a joint statement they were working together to "bring the full extent of the law against Megaspeed for any criminal conduct that may have occurred."

China is in a race for tech dominance against the United States, which restricts the export to China of cutting-edge silicon chips crucial for artificial intelligence.

Washington has announced tougher export control measures on AI chips in the wake of the scandal.

The commerce department began a probe into Megaspeed in 2024 for potential export control violations, the statement said.

The department requested records from Nvidia "concerning direct or indirect sales to Megaspeed" in May 2025.

The following month, Nvidia placed Megaspeed on a "no sell" list, while US federal agents conducted an "on-site, in-person" check at the Singapore-based firm and interviewed Alice Huang.

"Following this enforcement action, the Department of Justice took the lead role in the criminal investigation of Megaspeed," the statement added.

The scandal has exposed a rift within the administration of US President Donald Trump, with Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent accusing the commerce department of ignoring reports that Megaspeed was shifting Nvidia technology to China.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has agreed to testify before the Senate on the matter.

Jensen Huang has agreed to testify behind closed doors in the House of Representatives before Thanksgiving, which falls on November 26.

He led Nvidia since its founding in 1993, acknowledged an extramarital affair in a letter to the firm's employees that did not name the woman involved.

Several news organizations, including the New York Times, have reported that US and other government authorities had suspicions that Alice Huang was spying for Beijing.

Reuters has not been able to verify any of the allegations made in the New York Times, along with other ​media reports, about Huang's suspected espionage.

US intelligence agencies are still trying to determine her relationship with China's Ministry of State Security, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Evidence gathered so far indicated she was probably an intelligence asset, someone who shared information, rather than a fully trained spy, the sources said.

Beijing has rejected allegations that Alice Huang is a spy.