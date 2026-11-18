US President Donald Trump greets President Prabowo Subianto during a summit on Gaza in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, on Oct. 13, 2025. Trump visited Egypt following a visit to Israel after a ceasefire he brokered entered into force. (AFP/Evan Vucci)

US President Donald Trump publicly praised President Prabowo Subianto as a “great leader” during a special ASEAN-US summit in Manila on Tuesday, as he highlighted expanding defense cooperation between Washington and Jakarta.

U nited States President Donald Trump publicly praised President Prabowo Subianto as a “great leader” during a special ASEAN-US summit in Manila on Tuesday, as he highlighted expanding defense cooperation between Washington and Jakarta.

Trump made the remarks while discussing the two countries’ defense partnership, which was announced earlier this year, briefly interrupting his speech to single out the Indonesian leader among the summit’s attendees.

“Where is Indonesia? I saw my friend here someplace. Would you please stand up? He’s such a shy person,” Trump said, prompting Prabowo to rise from his seat.

“He’s doing a great job. Thank you very much. Congratulations, still. Great leader,” Trump added.

The US president then returned to his remarks on defense cooperation, saying the partnership was intended to deepen military ties between the two countries through initiatives including joint special forces training and defense modernization.

He also highlighted Washington’s expanding defense cooperation with the Philippines, the host of this year’s ASEAN summit.

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