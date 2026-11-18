Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders' Summit in Shenzhen, Guangdong province, China November 18, 2026. (Reuters/Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev)

The meeting has drawn comparisons with the 1945 Yalta Conference between the US, Britain and the Soviet Union that formalized spheres of influence, set the stage for the post-World War Two order and became shorthand for great-power deals imposed on smaller countries.

C hina's President Xi Jinping on Wednesday pledged to stand up against trade protectionism, while his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin criticized Western sanctions as the two set the stage for a high-stakes trilateral meeting with Donald Trump.

They delivered their speeches at an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in the southern Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen, ahead of US President Trump's arrival from Manila, where he was meeting key regional allies.

The three men are due to meet on the sidelines on Thursday and potentially discuss Russia's war with Ukraine and the US war in Iran, as well as other flashpoints such as trade, AI and nuclear weapons.

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The meeting has drawn comparisons with the 1945 Yalta Conference between the US, Britain and the Soviet Union that formalized spheres of influence, set the stage for the post-World War Two order and became shorthand for great-power deals imposed on smaller countries.

It has also unnerved leaders of smaller economies, particularly in Europe and Asia, who fear the world's greatest military powers will disregard their interests.

In his opening address, Xi urged support for what he called "free and open trade," trying to portray his country as a stable partner on the global stage, in contrast with main economic rival the US, which has raised tariffs and adopted a more muscular foreign policy under Trump.

Xi's remarks came after Washington announced further restrictions on China's access to advanced AI chips from companies such as Nvidia, which could further complicate a fragile trade truce with Beijing. China has pledged to retaliate.