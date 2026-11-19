Malaysia’s Petronas Twin Towers and commercial buildings are seen shrouded in haze on Oct. 13 in Kuala Lumpur. Toxic haze covered parts of Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore for weeks as Jakarta struggled to contain fires that scorched large tracts of Borneo and Sumatra, with the smoke drifting across the region. (AFP/Mohd Rasfan)

While urging Malaysia to accept President Prabowo Subianto’s recent apology in “the interest of good neighborly relations”, Lim said Indonesia cannot reject responsibility for the prolonged haze crisis.

M alaysian parliament member and former finance minister Lim Guan Eng has urged Indonesia to pay 13 billion ringgit (US$3.16 billion) in compensation for haze-related losses or agree to establish a permanent regional task force to tackle future wildfires.

Lim said earlier on Tuesday that Malaysia had incurred 8 billion ringgit in health-related costs and 5 billion ringgit in economic losses as a result of the prolonged haze, referring to a study commissioned by the Federation of Malaysian Manufactures (FMM).

The study also estimated that exposure to the haze had contributed to around 1,700 premature deaths in Malaysia, Malay Mail reported.

“If Indonesia cannot afford to pay, then they should be magnanimous and humane by agreeing to establish a permanent transboundary haze relief task force,” Lim said, adding the task force should have the authority to enter Indonesian forests immediately to combat wildfires.

While urging Malaysia to accept President Prabowo Subianto’s recent apology in “the interest of good neighborly relations”, Lim said Indonesia cannot reject responsibility for the prolonged haze crisis.

Malaysia’s Petronas Twin Towers and commercial buildings are seen shrouded in haze on Oct. 13 in Kuala Lumpur. Toxic haze covered parts of Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore for weeks as Jakarta struggled to contain fires that scorched large tracts of Borneo and Sumatra, with the smoke drifting across the region. (AFP/Mohd Rasfan)

Prabowo apologized to neighboring countries affected by smoke from forest and peatland fires in Indonesia during the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila on Nov. 15. It was his first public apology for the transboundary haze during the crisis.