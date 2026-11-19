President Prabowo Subianto (left) sits beside Russian President Vladimir Putin during a dinner marking the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 18, 2026. (Courtesy of/BPMI Setpres)

Prabowo’s attendance comes as Indonesia and China prepare to explore a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which could broaden economic cooperation between the two countries.

P resident Prabowo Subianto attended a dinner hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping for Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders in Shenzhen on Wednesday, ahead of the regional summit and a planned bilateral meeting between the two leaders to discuss closer economic ties.

The dinner, held at the Shenzhen International Communication Center, brought together leaders from across the Asia-Pacific, including United States President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung.

According to a statement from Indonesia’s State Secretariat, Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, welcomed Prabowo upon his arrival at the venue. The two presidents shook hands and posed for photographs before joining other leaders for a group photo and the dinner.

The office described the reception as taking place in a “warm and cordial atmosphere”.

Putin was seated immediately to Prabowo’s right during the dinner, the statement said. The gathering also featured Chinese cultural performances following Xi’s welcoming speech.

President Prabowo Subianto (left) is greeted by Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, ahead of a dinner marking the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 18, 2026. (Courtesy of/BPMI Setpres)

Prabowo’s attendance comes as Indonesia and China prepare to explore a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which could broaden economic cooperation between the two countries.