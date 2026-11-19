Towers containing graphics processing units fitted with a closed-loop liquid cooling system operate on Feb. 4, 2026 at a Microsoft data center in Karawang, West Java. (AFP/Yasuyoshi Chiba)

The need for such agency has become more pressing as Southeast Asia increasingly grows in importance to the global AI industry, attracting investment in data-center infrastructure as major powers seek to expand their computing infrastructure and influence over the technology’s development.

A s major powers race for global dominance in artificial intelligence, Southeast Asian countries must assert their agency in shaping how the technology is developed and deployed to avoid exploitation and ensure its benefits are shared equitably, a forum of experts has warned.

At a discussion hosted by the Jakarta-based Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) on Wednesday, Elina Noor, a researcher at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, said bias permeated every stage of AI development, allowing those who control the technology to reinforce inequalities while advancing their interests.

Bias was embedded not only in the data used to train AI systems, which could shape how people perceive the world, but also in the technology’s supply chains, Elina said.

From The Weekender Being Indian in English Read on The Weekender

She pointed to manufacturing waste from AI hardware production that was often dumped in South and Southeast Asia and parts of Africa, which she referred to as part of the “global majority”.

Without countries in those regions asserting their agency in pursuit of a more equitable AI landscape, the risk of further exploitation of their resources and labor would only grow, Elina said.

“We may be past colonization, but we are actively colonizing ourselves using the same pattern of extraction and exploitation,” she said during the discussion.

“What leverage do we have? I like [advocating] for the ability to say no. We should be able to say no, even at the community data level,” she continued.