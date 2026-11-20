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Xi Jinping, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin met in China against a complex backdrop, with Russia's years-long offensive in Ukraine grinding on, Trump bogged down in the Middle East and an ascendant China looking to strengthen its hand in East Asia.
hina, the United States and Russia issued a "Declaration toward Peace" on Thursday after their leaders held an unprecedented summit, laying out common ambitions to overhaul the UN and keep the International Criminal Court in check.
Xi Jinping, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin met in China against a complex backdrop, with Russia's years-long offensive in Ukraine grinding on, Trump bogged down in the Middle East and an ascendant China looking to strengthen its hand in East Asia.
"The three heads of state had an in-depth exchange of views on the current international situation and committed to maintaining strategic stability and international security," a White House version of the statement said.
"We discussed the question of democracy. And what is democracy? It's what? It's the liberal order that certain circles put together and still now are trying to impose on the whole world," Putin told a news conference in the southern city of Shenzhen.
The three men made opening remarks touching on weighty topics from nuclear weapons to the war in Ukraine as they met around a large, dark round table with a pink flower arrangement at its centre.
The discussion behind closed doors in Kylin Villa ended after an hour and 20 minutes.
Trump said the leaders were "making history", while Putin said they wrote a new "page in the history of diplomacy".
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