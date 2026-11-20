China's President Xi Jinping (second right) holds a bilateral meeting with Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto (second left) on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Shenzhen, in China's southern Guangdong Province, on November 20, 2026. (AFP/Lintao Zhang)

Cooperation agreements with China in the strategic waterway of the South China Sea have been sensitive for years, with some nations wary of deals they fear could be interpreted as legitimizing Beijing's vast claims.

P resident Prabowo Subianto met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday to discuss the economy and investment partnerships as well as developments in cooperation in the South China Sea, the government said on Friday.

Both countries saw prospects for partnership in the strategic waterway of the South China Sea, including progress in discussions on areas for joint development.

"Our relationship, we think, keeps growing stronger," Prabowo told Xi in Shenzhen on the sidelines of the APEC summit. "We have reached a more aligned understanding."

A report on the Prabowo meeting by Chinese state news agency Xinhua did not explicitly mention the South China Sea, but it cited Prabowo as saying that positive progress had been made in joint maritime development.

Cooperation agreements with China in the strategic waterway of the South China Sea have been sensitive for years, with some nations wary of deals they fear could be interpreted as legitimizing Beijing's vast claims.

Indonesia courted controversy in November 2024 when the two countries signed a maritime development deal, agreeing "on joint development in areas of overlapping claims" during Prabowo's visit to China.

That wording sparked concern in Indonesia, with analysts saying it could be interpreted as a change in Jakarta's long-held stance as a non-claimant state in the South China Sea, and risked compromising Indonesia's sovereign rights to exploit resources in its exclusive economic zone.