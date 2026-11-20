Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
Cooperation agreements with China in the strategic waterway of the South China Sea have been sensitive for years, with some nations wary of deals they fear could be interpreted as legitimizing Beijing's vast claims.
resident Prabowo Subianto met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday to discuss the economy and investment partnerships as well as developments in cooperation in the South China Sea, the government said on Friday.
Both countries saw prospects for partnership in the strategic waterway of the South China Sea, including progress in discussions on areas for joint development.
"Our relationship, we think, keeps growing stronger," Prabowo told Xi in Shenzhen on the sidelines of the APEC summit. "We have reached a more aligned understanding."
A report on the Prabowo meeting by Chinese state news agency Xinhua did not explicitly mention the South China Sea, but it cited Prabowo as saying that positive progress had been made in joint maritime development.
Cooperation agreements with China in the strategic waterway of the South China Sea have been sensitive for years, with some nations wary of deals they fear could be interpreted as legitimizing Beijing's vast claims.
Indonesia courted controversy in November 2024 when the two countries signed a maritime development deal, agreeing "on joint development in areas of overlapping claims" during Prabowo's visit to China.
That wording sparked concern in Indonesia, with analysts saying it could be interpreted as a change in Jakarta's long-held stance as a non-claimant state in the South China Sea, and risked compromising Indonesia's sovereign rights to exploit resources in its exclusive economic zone.
Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.
Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!
Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.