US President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a press conference after returning from Asia, flanked by US Vice President JD Vance and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House in Washington, DC, US, November 20, 2026. (Reuters/Evelyn Hockstein)

US President Donald Trump on Friday held a heavily anticipated press conference at the White House, billed as an opportunity to sell the successes of his trip to the American public.

The posters showed one thing, but Donald Trump did his thing.

Fresh off a four-day visit to China and the Philippines, the US president on Friday held a heavily anticipated press conference at the White House, billed as an opportunity to sell the successes of his trip to the American public.

A placard beside Trump's podium listed a series of broad agreements the president had reached with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which included a reaffirmation that nuclear war would be futile for all nations involved. Another poster touted deals the White House said had been inked during the trip.

Right off the bat, however, the president pivoted from the topic at hand. He praised the speed of his new Qatari-built Air Force One, before musing that the COVID-19 vaccine was not rolled out in time to boost his re-election odds during his 2017-2021 term. He then said interest rates were too high, before pivoting again, this time to Iran.

"They've been bullshitting people for 51 years," Trump said of the Islamic Republic's leaders, while flanked by top aides, including Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and newly installed Chief of Staff Stephen Miller.

Trump's unencumbered and unstructured performance, which lasted one and a half hours, came after the departures of some of the staffers credited with maintaining message discipline at the White House, including former Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and, more recently, Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

It amounted to his first major speech aimed at a domestic audience since his Republican Party was walloped in the congressional midterm elections earlier in the month.