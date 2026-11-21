Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands during a bilateral meeting at Kylin Villa in Shenzhen, China, on Nov. 20, 2026. (Presidential Secretariat Press Bureau/Muchlis Jr)

Indonesia, which is not a claimant to the main territorial disputes in the South China Sea, has consistently rejected China’s nine-dash line claims, while seeking to position itself as a mediator to ease regional tensions.

P resident Prabowo Subianto has signaled plans for joint development with China in the South China Sea, saying the two countries have reached a “convergent understanding” on future cooperation in the contested waters, just days after ASEAN failed to secure a code of conduct (CoC) for the area.

Prabowo made the remarks on Friday during opening statements at a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen.

Describing China as a key partner for Indonesia, Prabowo praised bilateral cooperation across a wide range of fields, particularly the economy and other strategic sectors.

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“We have come to a convergent understanding. […] We are already finding strong future cooperation in the South China Sea,” Prabowo said.

“I am very pleased that there has already been an exchange of notes on the areas for joint development,” he continued, stressing that Indonesia was committed to cooperation that would benefit both countries.

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Xi made no direct reference to maritime cooperation but highlighted the broader significance of Indonesia-China ties, saying that stronger relations between the two countries would “contribute greater stability and positive energy” to the international community amid a “century of accelerated global transformation”.