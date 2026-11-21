Communications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid said Indonesia and South Korea had agreed to direct their expanded cooperation through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on Apr. 1, 2026. (ANTARA/Communications and Digital Ministry)

The suggestion came months after Indonesia and South Korea agreed to a series of bilateral agreements in April during President Prabowo Subianto’s state visit to his counterpart Lee Jae Myung in Seoul, some of which concerned the AI industry.

Indonesia and South Korea should use the first two years of their five-year artificial intelligence cooperation agreement to establish concrete projects, build local technical capabilities and demonstrate measurable results, a South Korean AI expert has proposed.

Howon Kim, president of the Korea Institute of Information Security and Cryptology (KIISC), said the two countries’ latest bilateral cooperation should quickly begin with limited pilot projects before expanding to larger deployments.

“The question now is, how do we turn this bilateral agreement into tangible operations? How can we use our complementary strengths?” Howon asked via teleconference during a discussion in late October in Central Jakarta.

His question came months after Indonesia and South Korea had agreed to a series of bilateral agreements in April during President Prabowo Subianto’s state visit to his counterpart Lee Jae Myung in Seoul, some of which concerned the AI industry.

Communications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid and her South Korean counterpart, Bae Kyunghoon, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) covering AI and digital development cooperation on Apr. 1, which was witnessed by Prabowo and Lee.

While Kim said the MoU is a good starting point for both countries’ AI framework, he noted that things can be done faster than the five-year timeframe.