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While the conflicts in Gaza and Myanmar are legally distinct, both cases before the world court are based on allegations that states breached their obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention.
he International Court of Justice's landmark ruling that Myanmar committed genocide against the Rohingya will strengthen South Africa's genocide case against Israel over the war in Gaza, legal experts said, establishing a precedent that genocidal intent can coexist with a military objective.
While the conflicts in Gaza and Myanmar are legally distinct, both cases before the world court are based on allegations that states breached their obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention.
On Thursday, the court found that Myanmar had violated the convention on multiple grounds stemming from mistreatment of the Muslim Rohingya minority by the armed forces.
South Africa, which has brought a genocide case against Israel over its conduct in Gaza, welcomed the judgment. Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola said it set an important precedent by establishing for the first time that a state had committed genocide. He said it was of "great significance" to the case against Israel, which is not expected to be argued until 2029.
Both Myanmar and Israel have defended the actions of their armed forces as legitimate responses to insurgencies. But a majority of nine judges on the 15-member bench found that around 10,000 killings, including of children, the razing of homes, widespread sexual violence and the forced exodus of more than 700,000 people in 2017 amounted to state-sponsored genocide.
The ruling also handed other major legal victories to Gambia, which brought the case seven years ago on behalf of Muslim-majority countries.
The judges found that Myanmar had failed in its obligation to prevent genocide and said it must facilitate the return of Rohingya refugees and pay unspecified reparations.
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