Students march near the Colosseum during a protest against the “Government, War and high costs of living“ in Rome on November 20, 2026. The student protests coincide with a general strike set to affect transport, schools and hospitals, with the CGIL trade union dubbing the protests “the country's call for change“. (AFP/Alberto Pizzoli)

P rotesters rallied across Europe on Friday to vent anger over issues from high living costs to military spending and the climate crisis, ramping up pressure on political leaders they accuse of ignoring the concerns of young people.

Demonstrators hit the streets in cities from Italy to Germany, Switzerland and Britain, many waving signs emblazoned with "fight for our future", setting off flares and burning cardboard models of tanks.

The rallies, coordinated by a youth-led coalition of over 50 groups, are fueled by grievances that vary from place to place, including Israel's war in Gaza, high rents and deteriorating learning conditions at schools and universities.

But a common theme runs through them – a sense that governments across the continent are too busy with geopolitical crises and helping big business, and not investing enough in the well-being of younger generations.

Olivia Ferrario, an 18-year-old high school student at a protest in the Italian city of Milan, told AFP that young people were displaying their "dynamism and determination" by taking to the streets.

"If the government does not listen to us, we cannot remain silent," she said at the demonstration that attracted tens of thousands of protesters.

Protesters hold a placard reading “Great crisis Riseup - Gen Z regelt - It's not a crime - Smash Capitalism“ and featuring CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and US President Donald Trump in the design of the GTA at a demonstration organized by “GenZ regelt!“. The German demonstrations have been inspired by similar movements across Europe, including in France and Italy, which have seen young protesters voice anger at political elites whom they accuse of ignoring their concerns. (AFP/Ralf Hirschberger)

Police deployed in large numbers due to fears of a repeat of the street violence that has marred recent major protests in France and other countries.

'Lost so much hope'

In Switzerland, organizers claimed that more than 40,000 protesters had taken to the streets nationwide.

"Austerity is social violence," read a banner in Lausanne, while another blared: "Be vegan, but eat the rich."

The demonstrations were mostly peaceful. But a small number of people clashed with police after it ended, resulting in the deployment of tear gas and water cannons, the domestic Keystone-ATS news agency reported.

Students hold banners during a demonstration as part of the Youth Strike against austerity and militarization, in Lausanne, on November 20, 2026. (AFP/Fabrice Coffrini)

In Berlin, about 1,000 university students and school pupils protested over concerns including Germany's rapid rearmament, which has stoked fears of a return to compulsory military service.

"I simply think it's indefensible [...] to force someone to learn how to fight and kill, and then send them to war," Helena Kossatz, 18, who finished high school last year, told AFP.

While Europe seeks to rearm in the face of a hostile Russia, organizers of the continent-wide protests say funds allocated to rearmament should be spent on education, youth policies and housing.

Several hundred protesters, some in school uniform, gathered at demonstrations in London outside parliament and in nearby Trafalgar Square, waving placards that said "save higher education" and "Fight for our futures not their wars".

"I've lost so much hope," Eliz, who had taken the day off from college and gave only one name, told AFP.

The 18-year-old said she was unsure whether she would go to university, "because of money. Because most jobs are getting taken over by AI. Everyone's just kind of more depressed".

There were scuffles between groups of right-wing and anti-fascist demonstrators, and AFP saw a handful of arrests.

Chants of "Palestine will live forever" rang out at the London protests, and Palestinian flags were on display at several of the demonstrations across Europe.

Protestors take part in the International Youth Strike rally, calling for better living conditions and an end to wars, in central London on November 20, 2026. Protesters across Europe are set to take to the streets on November 20, 2026 in a show of cross-border solidarity, joining coordinated demonstrations against the rising cost of living, militarization and other causes, in a bid to increase pressure on their governments. (AFP/Brook Mitchell)

In Rome, high school students marched behind a banner that read: "We will take freedom if no one gives it to us – against the government, the war and the high cost of living."

There were scuffles in the Italian capital, with some protesters throwing bottles and smoke bombs at police.

'Dreadful' schools

Demonstrators called for more funding for education and railed against increased military spending during protests in the Spanish capital Madrid.

Gabriela Gimeno Serrano, a 16-year-old high school student, said there were 33 students in her class with just one teacher.

"Classrooms are very small, the facilities are in an absolutely dreadful state," she told AFP, adding some schools were even plagued by rats and cockroaches.

Protests are set to extend into the weekend, with trade unions and housing associations calling for further demonstrations.

The protests come around the anniversary of the Yellow Vests movement in France, which rattled President Emmanuel Macron in 2018 and 2019. Demonstrations are planned there on Saturday.

The protests in European countries have in part been inspired by recent demonstrations in France, which have sometimes turned violent.

Those began when students demonstrated at high schools in mid-September to demand better learning conditions, fueling a nationwide campaign against soaring prices, inadequate public services and police brutality.