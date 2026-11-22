Australia's Defense Minister Richard Marles arrives before the 13th ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting-Plus (ADMM-Plus) in Cebu, the Philippines, on October 29, 2026. (AFP/Pool/Ezra Acayan)

A ustralian Defense Minister Richard Marles on Sunday criticized the United States Congressional Budget Office over a report that said the AUKUS pact would decrease the number of attack submarines available to the US Navy.

"They are wrong," Marles said, referring to the CBO, which said in the report this month that the sale of Virginia-class submarines to Australia could diminish the size of the navy’s attack submarine force through to 2060.

AUKUS, Australia's largest-ever defense project, will put US-commanded Virginia-class submarines in Australia from next year, involves selling several Virginia-class submarines to Australia from around 2030 and will have Britain and Australia build a new class of AUKUS nuclear-powered submarine.

Marles was not worried about the report "because AUKUS is very much happening" and "the production rate in the United States is absolutely increasing", he said in televised remarks.

In October, Marles said Australia remained on track ​to acquire its first ​nuclear-powered subs from the US in the early 2030s.

The CBO did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

Canberra has committed A$368 billion (US$243 billion) over three decades to AUKUS, including billions of dollars in investment in British and US production bases.

Formed in 2021, AUKUS is part of efforts to counter China's growing influence in the Indo-Pacific. China has called the pact dangerous and warned it could spur a regional arms race.