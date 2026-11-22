COP31's President and Turkey’s Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Murat Kurum speaks during a plenary session as part of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) at the Antalya Expo Center, in Antalya November 20, 2026. (AFP/Yasin Akgul)

G lobal climate talks dragged into a second day of overtime Sunday as a standoff over fossil fuels threatened to derail a final deal at the UN COP31 summit in Turkey.

Nations braced for another long night of negotiations after a draft climate deal stripped all mentions of coal, oil and gas, sparking threats of a walkout.

The COP31 presidency convened hasty meetings between opposing camps in a bid to bridge the gulf and produce an acceptable text more than 24 hours past the scheduled close.

The European Union and Saudi Arabia – deeply divided over the future of fossil fuels – were brought together to seek a compromise.

At a plenary in the wee hours of Sunday, COP31 President and Turkish Environment Minister Murat Kurum told delegates that a third and "final" text would be sent to them for review.

Kurum said negotiators would have until 6 a.m. Antalya time "to come to us with agreement on the text" and that a closing plenary would then be convened.

"We ask you to look at this decision carefully," Kurum said. "We are closer than ever to agreement on the remaining issues."

European Union climate envoy Wopke Hoekstra had warned on Saturday: "It's better to have no deal than to have a bad deal."

Expectations of a major breakthrough in the Turkish city of Antalya have been low as countries grapple with an oil price shock and geopolitical tensions stemming from the war in Iran.

The summit follows a string of climate-linked disasters from Europe to Nepal and Indonesia and unfolds as a super El Nino pattern amplifies the risk of further extreme weather.

A draft climate deal unveiled earlier this week called for a faster phase-out of fossil fuels but a second, pared-down version released Thursday stripped away all mentions of coal, oil and gas.

'Red lines'

Fossil fuels are the main driver of climate change but a flashpoint at the UN talks. Their omission from the draft sparked protests and threats to walk away from the table.

"That is a red line for us. We're talking about the root cause of all of this," Tuvalu's Climate Minister Maina Talia told reporters.

Talia, whose low-lying Pacific nation is threatened by rising sea levels, said if the world cannot address fossil fuels "then we are wasting our time here".

Ireland's Climate Minister Darragh O'Brien said there were around “130 countries at this COP who want – at the very least – a reference to fossil fuel and phase-out” in the final text.

A call to ramp up carbon capture – a contentious technology championed by the fossil fuel industry – in the last draft also faced staunch opposition.

Critics point to its high cost and meagre record in cutting emissions, warning it risks prolonging fossil fuel use.

"There are several fights but the primary one is still the one between mostly the EU and Saudi Arabia" over fossil fuels and carbon capture, said Li Shuo, an analyst from the Asia Society Policy Institute.

Panama's environment minister, Juan Carlos Navarro, has also threatened to scuttle any weak deal, accusing a "petroleum mafia" of holding the world hostage.

'Clean electrification'

Facing pressure over fossil fuels, COP31 hosts Turkey and Australia have pitched "electrification" as a way to cut heat-trapping emissions and bolster energy security.

The latest draft "cover decision" proposed a target to electrify the global economy – a push to replace technologies that burn fossil fuels directly, like diesel cars and gas heating, with electric alternatives.

The proposal calls for global efforts to boost the share of electricity in total final energy consumption to 35 percent by 2035.

But it does not require that the additional electricity come from renewable energy rather than coal or gas, spurring some countries to demand an explicitly "clean" target.

Around one-third of global electricity is produced using coal and another fifth using fossil gas.

Attempts by Saudi Arabia, India and Kenya to delay the next set of reports by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) have been another major source of friction.

Countries have also disagreed over how to respond to the looming breach of the 1.5C warming target set under the Paris climate accord.

The latest draft expressed "deep concern" over missing the goal but dropped an earlier call to return warming below 1.5C as soon as possible this century.

The talks are also jammed over long-running complaints that rich nations are shirking their obligations to help developing nations confront climate change.

The removal of a US$120 billion target for climate adaptation angered developing nations.