Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim (right) and his wife Wan Azizah Wan Ismail arrive during the 69th National Day celebrations in Malaysia's administrative capital Putrajaya on Aug. 31, 2026. (AFP/Mohd Rasfan)

M alaysia will continue engaging with Myanmar's military-backed government on repatriating refugees, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said on Tuesday, after a ruling by the UN's top court last week that a 2017 crackdown by Myanmar security forces on the Rohingya ethnic minority amounted to genocide.

Anwar said his engagements with Myanmar's former junta chief-turned-President Min Aung Hlaing were part of efforts to safeguard Malaysia's interests and were in line with the ruling by the International Court of Justice, which was "to guarantee a safe and dignified return" for those fleeing persecution.

Malaysia had hosted Min Aung Hlaing last month as the two countries worked to repatriate thousands of Myanmar nationals, despite criticisms from rights groups that the move risked legitimizing Myanmar's government and posed dangers for those being returned amid an ongoing civil war.

Anwar acknowledged that many asylum-seekers in Malaysia were "victims of atrocities carried out by the Myanmar regime", but said Malaysia could no longer afford to host refugees, and hoping for them to be resettled in third countries had not worked.

"Has inviting the president of Myanmar to Malaysia helped solve the problem? The answer is yes," he told parliament, adding that Myanmar authorities had given assurances that anyone sent back would not be harmed.

Malaysia has not abandoned its principles of upholding the rights of the people of Myanmar, he said, adding that his government remained supportive of a peace plan brokered between Myanmar's military and the Southeast Asian bloc ASEAN.

Turkey ‘not ready’ to accept refugees

Malaysia has grown increasingly frustrated by the presence of refugees in the country, saying that hosting them has become a financial burden and a security risk.

As of August, there were 225,740 refugees and asylum-seekers registered with UNHCR in Malaysia, around 90 percent of whom were from Myanmar, according to the agency's data.

Malaysia has sent back over 10,000 Myanmar nationals to their country since January, though it was unclear if any Rohingya were among those returned.

Malaysia plans to send back another 1,500 Myanmar nationals on three navy vessels sent by Myanmar on Dec. 6 to 7, Anwar said.

In a related matter, Anwar said Turkey was not ready to consider Malaysia's request to resettle Rohingya refugees, days after Ankara denied it would take in around 10,000 currently living in the Southeast Asian country.

Malaysia had said on Friday that it would resettle the refugees in Turkey through a skills training program, but the announcement was later removed from Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi's Facebook page without explanation.

Ahmad Zahid had made the request as part of Malaysia's efforts to reduce the number of refugees in the country, Anwar said, but Turkey declined as it was already hosting some 4 million refugees from other nations.

"The Turkish side has stated firmly that because they already have many responsibilities, they are not ready," he said.