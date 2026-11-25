Police officers present suspects on Tuesday during a press conference on the uncovering of a transnational online scam operation at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten. (Antara/Muhammad Iqbal)

The National Police have repatriated 139 Indonesians suspected of being involved in online scam operations in Manila following a joint operation with Philippine authorities targeting the transnational cybercrime network.

T he National Police have repatriated 139 Indonesians suspected of being involved in online scam operations in Manila following a joint operation with Philippine authorities targeting the transnational cybercrime network.

Speaking at a press conference at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, National Police Chief Gen. Suyudi Ario Seto said the suspects had allegedly posed as police officers to defraud fellow Indonesians, threatening them with prosecution unless they paid money.

“The operations were led by foreign nationals, including Malaysian and Chinese citizens,” Suyudi said on Tuesday.

“We are still investigating the case and pursuing the suspects in coordination with Interpol and law enforcement agencies in other countries,” he continued.

Authorities were alerted after two Indonesians approached the Indonesian Embassy in Manila and reported that they had been trafficked. Their accounts prompted further interviews and investigations, Suyudi said.

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After examining their mobile phones and finding indications of online scam activity, the embassy coordinated with the Philippine National Police, Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry, the Communications and Digital Ministry and the National Police Criminal Investigation Agency to raid a residential and commercial building in Pasay. The operation uncovered 141 Indonesians allegedly working for the scam network.