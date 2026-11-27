Myanmar's junta chief turned president Min Aung Hlaing attends the Thailand-Myanmar Business Forum 2026 on Aug. 6 at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok, Thailand. (Reuters/Chalinee Thirasupa)

Indonesia’s statement came on the heels of the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) ruling on Nov. 19, which found Myanmar responsible for committing genocide against the Rohingya in 2017.

Indonesia respected the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) landmark ruling that Myanmar had committed genocide against the Rohingya people during its 2017 military operations in Rakhine State, the Foreign Ministry said on Thursday, reiterating the importance of upholding international law.

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Foreign Ministry second spokesperson Vahd Nabyl A. Mulachela said Indonesia “valued the ICJ’s role” as the United Nations’ principal judicial organ in settling legal disputes, adding that Jakarta would continue its diplomatic efforts to secure lasting peace in Myanmar.

“Indonesia expresses its hopes for the restoration of stability and continued efforts toward lasting peace that is Myanmar-led and Myanmar-owned,” Nabyl told reporters during a press briefing.

“[The country] would continue to support efforts to end violence, provide humanitarian assistance and promote inclusive national dialogue involving all stakeholders,” he said, stressing that adherence to international law remained a foreign policy priority for Indonesia.

Nabyl also said the ICJ ruling had not changed ASEAN’s consensus on Myanmar reached at the bloc’s recent summit in Manila, where regional leaders agreed to pursue phased reengagement with Naypyidaw if it makes tangible progress in implementing the Five-Point Consensus (5PC).