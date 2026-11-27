Foreign Ministry officials brief the media on foreign policy issues at the ministry’s office in Jakarta on Nov. 11, 2026. (Antara/M Risyal Hidayat)

Indonesia’s “free and active” foreign policy means the country has never joined, and will not join, any defense pact with another country, Foreign Ministry second spokesperson Vahd Nabyl A. Mulachela said at a recent briefing.

I ndonesia has dismissed the possibility of joining the Mecca Pact, a mutual defense agreement by Middle Eastern powers amid ongoing regional instability, dismissing earlier reports that Jakarta was considering becoming a member.

Indonesia’s “free and active” foreign policy means the country has never joined, and will not join, any defense pact with another country, Foreign Ministry second spokesperson Vahd Nabyl A. Mulachela said at a briefing on Thursday.

“As a country that consistently upholds these principles, Indonesia employs an approach based on diplomacy, dialogue and consultative cooperation to foster peace and promote regional and global stability,” Nabyl underlined.

Jakarta’s clarification followed reports by several Middle Eastern media outlets last week that Indonesia had expressed interest in joining the Mecca Pact, a defense agreement established in August by Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan amid conflicts in Gaza, Syria, Lebanon and Iran.

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Citing unnamed Turkish officials, the reports attributed Jakarta’s purported interest to its growing defense ties with Ankara, particularly in the defense industry.

Indonesia has intensified security cooperation with foreign partners over the past decade, partly to modernize its aging military equipment. But joining a formal defense pact would run counter to its long-standing non-aligned foreign policy, which is enshrined in Law No. 37/1999 on foreign relations.