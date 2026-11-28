Drug and Food Monitoring Agency (BPOM) head Taruna Ikrar inspects gas canisters for a nitrous oxide product during a press briefing on April 9 at the agency's office in Jakarta. (Antara/Dhemas Reviyanto)

BPOM said on Thursday that countries had different standards for their maximum pesticide residue limits, noting that the CODEX standards adopted in countries like Indonesia and China do not specify any limit for the two residues.

I ndonesia’s Food and Drug Monitoring Agency (BPOM) has assured that the prominent Ladaku powdered pepper is safe for consumption after Taiwan previously rejected a shipment over excessive pesticide residue, adding to another incident of international scrutiny over Indonesian food exports.

BPOM announced on Thursday that its laboratory tests found no detectable traces of thiamethoxam and fipronil, two pesticide residues, in Ladaku samples from the same production batch previously flagged by Taiwanese authorities.

“BPOM assures the public that Ladaku pepper meets food safety requirements and is safe for consumption,” the agency said in a statement on Thursday.

The tests came after Taiwan’s Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) rejected 24 kilograms of Ladaku, a widely popular brand of Indonesian powdered pepper, from entering the country on Nov. 17 after detecting thiamethoxam at 0.07 parts per million (ppm) and fipronil at 0.003 ppm in the product.

Both figures exceeded Taiwan’s maximum residue limits of 0.05 ppm and 0.002 ppm, respectively.

Read also: Indomie variant flagged by Taiwan safe to consume, BPOM says