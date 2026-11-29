I sraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday he would be willing to temporarily relinquish power in a unity government led first by Gadi Eisenkot, the latest sign that the former military chief may be close to forming an opposition-backed coalition intent on ousting Netanyahu.

Netanyahu’s announcement underscores the pressure Israel’s longest-serving leader is under as Eisenkot wins support from potential partners that could allow him to form a coalition government.

Netanyahu offered to go second in a rotation agreement with Eisenkot in a proposed unity government deal between their two parties.

Israel's president tapped Eisenkot to try to form a government after an inconclusive October 27 election that left neither him nor Netanyahu with a clear path to power. Eisenkot has until December 6 to form a government, with the possibility of a 14-day extension.

This week, Eisenkot signed coalition deals with The Democrats – a left-wing party – and the right-wing Yisrael Beiteinu party, whose support could bring him closer to a majority.

Netanyahu said in a statement that he should lead the Israeli government but "given the magnitude of the existential threat and the possibility that a government could be formed that isn’t able to deal with this danger", his "responsibility as a leader" required he "put everything aside".

In response, Eisenkot said in a statement that for weeks his Yashar party's negotiating team had been "trying to conduct a real, sincere, and accelerated negotiation" with Netanyahu's Likud party but faced "refusal and evasion".

He invited Netanyahu for what he called serious negotiations "on the core lines and policy issues" with Yashar's team.