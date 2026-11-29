Afghan women stage a protest for their rights to mark International Women’s Day, in Kabul on March 8, 2023. (AFP/-)

As one of the largest Muslim-majority countries with robust women’s rights movements and considerable international standing, Indonesia could lend significant diplomatic weight to efforts to advance Afghan women's rights, the activists said.

A fghan rights activists and women’s groups have urged Indonesia to leverage its position as a Muslim-majority country and step up diplomatic pressure on the Taliban, whose systematic repression of women and girls has continued to draw international condemnation.

The appeal was made over the weekend by representatives of Afghan rights organization Rawadari, who were concluding a tour of several Indonesian cities to present findings from an independent tribunal they helped organize last year.

The visit also provided an opportunity to exchange perspectives with Indonesian groups and institutions on Islam's role in advancing women’s rights in the country.

As one of the largest Muslim-majority countries with robust women’s rights movements and considerable international standing, Indonesia could lend significant diplomatic weight to efforts to advance Afghan women’s rights, the activists said.

“We would like to call on Indonesia, as a powerful voice in the United Nations Human Rights Council [UNHRC], to hold responsible actors accountable, [despite] the political pressure on international mechanisms,” Rawadari executive director Shaharzad Akbar said in a Central Jakarta briefing on Saturday.

“We also hope for [Indonesia’s] continued non-normalization and non-recognition of the Taliban, unless their policies change on the rights of women and girls, as well as the country’s continued humanitarian support [for Afghanistan],” she added.

Akbar also urged Indonesia to use its position within the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC), a 57-member body of Muslim-majority countries, to build broader support for Afghan women.