For the love of ‘ayam goreng’

Whether you’re after traditional ayam goreng or spicy Korean wings, these fried chicken spots in Jakarta have something to satisfy every craving.

W hether from a roadside stall or a fine dining restaurant, ayam goreng (fried chicken) has always been a staple comfort food for Indonesians.

But we’re not the only ones. Fried chicken, from its first mention in an Ancient Roman cookbook to its long history as an after-church Sunday go-to in the United States, is a universal comfort food.

With new spots opening in Jakarta every weekend, knowing which places offer the very best may feel like a challenge, but we’ve got you covered. Whether you're craving a traditional recipe, a high-end twist, quick takeaway or international flavors, here is a short and sweet list of our favorite places to get your fix.

The traditional: Ayam Goreng Suharti

A legend among Indonesian foodies, Ayam Goreng Suharti first began with the eponymous Suharti selling fried chicken on a bicycle around Yogyakarta until opening a restaurant in 1972.

The long story behind the brand's rise, split, rebirth and enduring legacy testifies that the chicken remains just as delicious as it ever was, with the very same recipe that made it famous still in use today.

Flavorful and inexplicably tender, this traditional Indonesian dish is prepared using ayam kampung (village chicken), which is fried whole and buried under a mountain of kremes (fried crumbles) made from deep-fried tapioca flour, eggs and chicken stock. The dish is, of course, served with a side of sambal.

(Photo: Shutterstock)