Gibran to be in charge of government as Prabowo makes overseas trips

Critical discussions: Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (third left) waves to Population and Family Development Minister Wihaji (in car) after a meeting at the Vice Presidential Office in Jakarta on Oct. 29. In addition to Wihaji, Gibran met with Communications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid and National Development Planning Minister Rachmat Pambudy to discuss issues that included digital communication and stunting. (Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

Critical discussions: Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (third left) waves to Population and Family Development Minister Wihaji (in car) after a meeting at the Vice Presidential Office in Jakarta on Oct. 29. In addition to Wihaji, Gibran met with Communications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid and National Development Planning Minister Rachmat Pambudy to discuss issues that included digital communication and stunting. (Antara/Indrianto Eko Suwarso)

Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka is set to temporarily take charge of the government while President Prabowo Subianto embarks on a two week long overseas trip, with an itinerary that includes China, the United States and the United Kingdom, starting on Nov. 8.

V ice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka is set to temporarily take charge of the government while President Prabowo Subianto embarks on a two-week-long overseas trip, with an itinerary that includes China, the United States and the United Kingdom, starting on Nov. 8.

State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi confirmed the arrangement and said a decree would be issued regarding Gibran’s assignment to carry out Prabowo’s daily presidential duties.

“That’s the rule,” Prasetyo said at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Tuesday, kompas.com reported.

Among the President’s plans are a state visit to the Chinese capital Beijing, where he is expected to meet with President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Li Qiang and members of the National People’s Congress.

The 73-year-old head of state is also expected to depart for Washington, DC, to meet with the winner of the US presidential election. He reportedly received invitations from outgoing US leader Joe Biden, as well as the country’s two presidential candidates.

Checking in: Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (center) distributes cartons of milk to onlookers during an impromptu visit to the Gotong Royong Market in Magelang, Central Java, on Oct. 27. The Vice President visited the market to check the prices of staple foods. (Antara/Anis Efizudin)

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

He is further slated to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit which will be held in Peru from Nov. 10 to 16 and the Group of 20 (G20) Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from Nov. 18 to 19. It is not yet clear which days Prabowo will attend each summit.