Gibran to be in charge of government as Prabowo makes overseas trips

ice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka is set to temporarily take charge of the government while President Prabowo Subianto embarks on a two-week-long overseas trip, with an itinerary that includes China, the United States and the United Kingdom, starting on Nov. 8.
State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi confirmed the arrangement and said a decree would be issued regarding Gibran’s assignment to carry out Prabowo’s daily presidential duties.
“That’s the rule,” Prasetyo said at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Tuesday, kompas.com reported.
Among the President’s plans are a state visit to the Chinese capital Beijing, where he is expected to meet with President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Li Qiang and members of the National People’s Congress.
The 73-year-old head of state is also expected to depart for Washington, DC, to meet with the winner of the US presidential election. He reportedly received invitations from outgoing US leader Joe Biden, as well as the country’s two presidential candidates.
He is further slated to attend the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit which will be held in Peru from Nov. 10 to 16 and the Group of 20 (G20) Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, from Nov. 18 to 19. It is not yet clear which days Prabowo will attend each summit.
