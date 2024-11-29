Housing Ministry plans housing development around Manggarai Station

Urban life: Passengers wait for a Commuter Line train at Manggarai Station in South Jakarta on Dec. 14, 2023. (Antara/Muhammad Adimaja)

The program optimizes the use of state-owned land in urban areas as the locations for people’s housing in support of the 3 million houses program.

P ublic Housing and Settlements Minister Maruarar “Ara” Sirait plans to coordinate with state-owned railway operator PT Kereta Api Indonesia (KAI) to develop a program for organizing residential areas around Manggarai Station in South Jakarta.

The program is necessary to optimize the use of state-owned land in urban areas to be the locations for people’s housing in support of the 3 million houses program.

"We hope that PT KAI can first conduct a survey and inventory of the housing on state-owned land around the Manggarai Station area," Maruarar said during his work visit to Manggarai Station, Jakarta, on Wednesday, as quoted by kompas.com.

Maruarar made the visit with State-Owned Enterprises Minister Erick Thohir.

Before inspecting the Manggarai station area, the two ministers inspected an apartment constructed next to a station in Pondok Cina, Depok city. They then visited the Samesta Mahata Tanjung Barat apartment, which is located next to Tanjung Barat station in South Jakarta.

"There are several points we want to assess. We will map out the opportunities, issues and preparedness, because there is a lot of idle state-owned land that has not been utilized or properly organized until now," said Maruarar during his visit.

He believes that state-owned land, owned by KAI, could be used as a site for building affordable housing. Moreover, its location in a strategic urban area makes it suitable for developing decent housing for the community.

The development of housing around KAI's stations is adopting the transit-oriented development (TOD) concept for integrated residential areas.

KAI currently partners with state-owned real estate developer Perum Perumnas in building four TOD housing projects at several station locations. These are Samesta Mahata Serpong at Rawa Buntu station in South Tangerang, Samesta Mahata Margonda at Pondok Cina station in Depok, Samesta Mahata Tanjung Barat at Tanjung Barat station in South Jakarta and Samesta Parayasa at Parung Panjang station in Bogor regency.

For future TOD development, KAI has also identified five priority sites covering 17 hectares, all ready for integrated housing projects.

There are also several locations being prepared in other cities, including Purwosari Station and Solo Balapan Station in Surakarta, Gubeng Station in Surabaya, Cicayur Station in Tangerang regency and Sudimara Station in South Tangerang.

“As these vertical residences are close to railway transportation, it will make it easier for people to commute to work," Erick said.