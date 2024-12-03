Zulkifli Hasan requests additional $32.6m for ministerial budget

Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto (right) talks with Coordinating Food Minister Zulkifli Hasan (second right), Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati (second left) and National Economic Council chair Luhut Pandjaitan (left) ahead of President Prabowo Subianto's first plenary cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on Oct. 23, 2024. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A)

Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto (right) talks with Coordinating Food Minister Zulkifli Hasan (second right), Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati (second left) and National Economic Council chair Luhut Pandjaitan (left) ahead of President Prabowo Subianto's first plenary cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on Oct. 23, 2024. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A)

Coordinating Food Minister Zulkifli Hasan has requested an additional budget of Rp 505 billion (US$32.6 million) for his ministry due to a lack of office space, cars and infrastructure.

C oordinating Food Minister Zulkifli Hasan asked for an additional Rp 505 billion (US$32.6 million) for his ministry's 2025 budget in a meeting with the House of Representatives' Budget Committee (Banggar) on Monday.

He noted that his request for additional funds was smaller than the one submitted by Coordinating Social Empowerment Minister Muhaimin “Cak Imin” Iskandar.

Zulkifli pointed out that his ministry currently lacked a permanent office, official cars or even basic office furniture.

"So, I'm [requesting] less than Cak Imin, and we need Rp 505 billion more, sir. New office, no chairs yet, no official cars, nothing yet. The office is also not there, we are still borrowing [office space]. It might be finished in January," he said, as quoted by kompas.com.

Muhaimin’s ministry has a budget ceiling of Rp 139.72 billion and he requested additional funding of Rp 653.77 billion.

All seven coordinating ministers requested additional funds for their offices during their joint meeting with Banggar on Monday.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

Meanwhile, Zulkifli’s current budget ceiling is Rp 44.1 billion, far below the estimated requirement of Rp 550 billion.

"Earlier I said at the Budget Committee, we are at the Budget Committee, our budget is only Rp 40 billion, we need approximately Rp 550 billion, it’s short Rp 505 billion, so it will be discussed later," Zulkifli said.

He added that Banggar planned to review the request with the government, with a two- to three-month discussion timeline.

Zulkifli also emphasized his ministry's role in ensuring food self-sufficiency, with President Prabowo Subianto's target of achieving food independence by 2027.

The proposed budget also includes funds for the ministry's operational support of Rp 269.9 billion and policy coordination of Rp 230 billion, which aims to strengthen the implementation of food security initiatives.

Zulkifli suggested creating a dashboard to monitor budget utilization and ensure that funds are used efficiently.

"If the programs of the related ministries that I coordinate run well, we will not import rice next year. And hopefully there will be no wheat [imports] next year. There is no need [to wait] for 2027. If this runs well," he said, as quoted by viva.co.id.