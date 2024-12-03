TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
TJP Logo
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile
SUBSCRIBE

Zulkifli Hasan requests additional $32.6m for ministerial budget

Coordinating Food Minister Zulkifli Hasan has requested an additional budget of Rp 505 billion (US$32.6 million) for his ministry due to a lack of office space, cars and infrastructure.

News Desk (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Tue, December 3, 2024

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Zulkifli Hasan requests additional $32.6m for ministerial budget Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto (right) talks with Coordinating Food Minister Zulkifli Hasan (second right), Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati (second left) and National Economic Council chair Luhut Pandjaitan (left) ahead of President Prabowo Subianto's first plenary cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on Oct. 23, 2024. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A)

C

oordinating Food Minister Zulkifli Hasan asked for an additional Rp 505 billion (US$32.6 million) for his ministry's 2025 budget in a meeting with the House of Representatives' Budget Committee (Banggar) on Monday.

He noted that his request for additional funds was smaller than the one submitted by Coordinating Social Empowerment Minister Muhaimin “Cak Imin” Iskandar.

Zulkifli pointed out that his ministry currently lacked a permanent office, official cars or even basic office furniture.

"So, I'm [requesting] less than Cak Imin, and we need Rp 505 billion more, sir. New office, no chairs yet, no official cars, nothing yet. The office is also not there, we are still borrowing [office space]. It might be finished in January," he said, as quoted by kompas.com.

Muhaimin’s ministry has a budget ceiling of Rp 139.72 billion and he requested additional funding of Rp 653.77 billion.

All seven coordinating ministers requested additional funds for their offices during their joint meeting with Banggar on Monday.

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Meanwhile, Zulkifli’s current budget ceiling is Rp 44.1 billion, far below the estimated requirement of Rp 550 billion.

"Earlier I said at the Budget Committee, we are at the Budget Committee, our budget is only Rp 40 billion, we need approximately Rp 550 billion, it’s short Rp 505 billion, so it will be discussed later," Zulkifli said.

He added that Banggar planned to review the request with the government, with a two- to three-month discussion timeline.

Zulkifli also emphasized his ministry's role in ensuring food self-sufficiency, with President Prabowo Subianto's target of achieving food independence by 2027.

The proposed budget also includes funds for the ministry's operational support of Rp 269.9 billion and policy coordination of Rp 230 billion, which aims to strengthen the implementation of food security initiatives.

Zulkifli suggested creating a dashboard to monitor budget utilization and ensure that funds are used efficiently.

"If the programs of the related ministries that I coordinate run well, we will not import rice next year. And hopefully there will be no wheat [imports] next year. There is no need [to wait] for 2027. If this runs well," he said, as quoted by viva.co.id.

Popular

Foreign policy will support domestic agenda: Minister

Foreign policy will support domestic agenda: Minister
Bittersweet homecoming awaits Mary Jane Veloso

Bittersweet homecoming awaits Mary Jane Veloso
Philippine president says Russian submarine in South China Sea 'worrisome'

Philippine president says Russian submarine in South China Sea 'worrisome'

Related Articles

President Prabowo, strong leader bordering on strongman

Mainstreaming deliberative democracy, starting from school

Waiting for Prabowo's bold move to bolster education

State spending in the past decade shows better spending overall

New education budget scheme raises fear of funding cut

Related Article

President Prabowo, strong leader bordering on strongman

Mainstreaming deliberative democracy, starting from school

Waiting for Prabowo's bold move to bolster education

State spending in the past decade shows better spending overall

New education budget scheme raises fear of funding cut

Popular

Foreign policy will support domestic agenda: Minister

Foreign policy will support domestic agenda: Minister
Bittersweet homecoming awaits Mary Jane Veloso

Bittersweet homecoming awaits Mary Jane Veloso
Philippine president says Russian submarine in South China Sea 'worrisome'

Philippine president says Russian submarine in South China Sea 'worrisome'

More in Indonesia

 View more
Coordinating Politics and Security Minister Budi Gunawan (left) talks with Coordinating Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Correctional Services Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra (right) during the inauguration of President Prabowo Subianto's Red and White Cabinet at the State Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 21, 2024.
Politics

Yusril says hopeful of deal soon on transfer of Bali nine members to Australia
Tallying the vote: A local poll administrator (KPPS) shows a ballot during the vote counting process for the Jakarta gubernatorial election at a polling station in Jakarta on Nov. 27.
Politics

Wider time gap needed between general and regional elections: Legislator
Coordinating Economic Minister Airlangga Hartarto (right) talks with Coordinating Food Minister Zulkifli Hasan (second right), Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati (second left) and National Economic Council chair Luhut Pandjaitan (left) ahead of President Prabowo Subianto's first plenary cabinet meeting at the Presidential Office in Jakarta on Oct. 23, 2024.
Politics

Zulkifli Hasan requests additional $32.6m for ministerial budget

Highlight
Hashim Djojohadikusumo (R), brother, wealthy businessman and economic adviser of Indonesian presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto, speaks beside campaign official Fadli Zon during a press conference in Jakarta on July 15, 2014. With both candidates Prabowo Subianto and Joko Widodo claiming victory in July 9, 2014 election, Indonesia faces a long period of uncertainty after last week's disputed presidential election, analysts warn -- raising fears for Southeast Asia's top economy as growth sits at four-year lows, foreign investment slows and corruption remains rife.
Regulations

Govt to proceed with plan to set up revenue body, Hashim signals

Ramadan shopping: A visitor examines Muslim outfits on April 2, 2024 at a shop in Medan central market in North Sumatra. Garment sales increased three weeks into the Ramadan fasting month, traders said.
Editorial

VAT, the equitable tax
Indonesian Trade Minister Budi Santoso and Canadian Minister for Export Promotion, International Trade, and Economic Development Mary Ng has officially concluded negotiations of Indonesia-Canada Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (I-CA CEPA) in Jakarta on Monday, Dec. 2, 2024.
Economy

RI seals trade pact with Canada, possibly improving access to US

The Latest

 View more
Politics

Yusril says hopeful of deal soon on transfer of Bali nine members to Australia
Art & Culture

2024 World Press Photo: A lens on pressing global issues
Politics

Wider time gap needed between general and regional elections: Legislator
Economy

DEN warns of rupiah risks from more US protectionism
Regulations

Govt halts sheep meat imports to protect local producers
Americas

Trump names in-law Massad Boulos as Middle East advisor
Americas

Family first: Biden joins list of US presidents pardoning relatives
Companies

Trump says will 'block' Nippon Steel from taking over US Steel
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2024 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Generating Questionnaires

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts.
We appreciate your feedback.

Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet. Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.Lorem Ipsum Dolor sit amet.