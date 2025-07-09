Prabowo assigns Gibran to spearhead Papua development, rights efforts

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
resident Prabowo Subianto is preparing to assign Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka a special mandate to oversee matters related to Papua, including accelerating development and addressing ongoing human rights issues in Indonesia’s easternmost region, according to a senior government official.
Coordinating Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Correctional Services Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra revealed the plan last week during the launch of the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM)'s annual report. He said the President is in the process of finalizing the assignment for Gibran.
“There will be an office in Papua for the Vice President to work on these issues,” Yusril said, prompting speculation that Gibran could be relocated to the region.
However, in a follow-up statement on Wednesday, Yusril clarified that it is not the Vice President himself who will be based in Papua, but rather the secretariat and operational personnel of the Special Autonomy Acceleration Board for Papua, which Gibran is set to lead.
The Vice President’s official office will remain in the capital Jakarta, as stipulated by the 1945 Constitution.
“It is [constitutionally] impossible for the Vice President to move his office to Papua, as has been widely reported,” Yusril said, further explaining that the appointment aligns with the mandate set forth in the 2021 Papua Special Autonomy Law.
