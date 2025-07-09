Prabowo assigns Gibran to spearhead Papua development, rights efforts

President Prabowo Subianto (right) speaks with Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (second right), Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (second left) and Deputy House Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad prior to his departure for Saudi Arabia at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base, Jakarta, on July 1. President Prabowo traveled to Saudi Arabia to discuss Hajj organization and the proposed development of an Indonesian Hajj village in Mecca, followed by a visit to Brazil to attend the BRICS Summit. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A)

P resident Prabowo Subianto is preparing to assign Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka a special mandate to oversee matters related to Papua, including accelerating development and addressing ongoing human rights issues in Indonesia’s easternmost region, according to a senior government official.

Coordinating Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Correctional Services Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra revealed the plan last week during the launch of the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM)'s annual report. He said the President is in the process of finalizing the assignment for Gibran.

“There will be an office in Papua for the Vice President to work on these issues,” Yusril said, prompting speculation that Gibran could be relocated to the region.

However, in a follow-up statement on Wednesday, Yusril clarified that it is not the Vice President himself who will be based in Papua, but rather the secretariat and operational personnel of the Special Autonomy Acceleration Board for Papua, which Gibran is set to lead.

The Vice President’s official office will remain in the capital Jakarta, as stipulated by the 1945 Constitution.

“It is [constitutionally] impossible for the Vice President to move his office to Papua, as has been widely reported,” Yusril said, further explaining that the appointment aligns with the mandate set forth in the 2021 Papua Special Autonomy Law.

