Prabowo assigns Gibran to spearhead Papua development, rights efforts

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Wed, July 9, 2025

President Prabowo Subianto (right) speaks with Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (second right), Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (second left) and Deputy House Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad prior to his departure for Saudi Arabia at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base, Jakarta, on July 1. President Prabowo traveled to Saudi Arabia to discuss Hajj organization and the proposed development of an Indonesian Hajj village in Mecca, followed by a visit to Brazil to attend the BRICS Summit. (Antara/Hafidz Mubarak A)

resident Prabowo Subianto is preparing to assign Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka a special mandate to oversee matters related to Papua, including accelerating development and addressing ongoing human rights issues in Indonesia’s easternmost region, according to a senior government official.

Coordinating Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Correctional Services Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra revealed the plan last week during the launch of the National Commission on Human Rights (Komnas HAM)'s annual report. He said the President is in the process of finalizing the assignment for Gibran.

“There will be an office in Papua for the Vice President to work on these issues,” Yusril said, prompting speculation that Gibran could be relocated to the region. 

However, in a follow-up statement on Wednesday, Yusril clarified that it is not the Vice President himself who will be based in Papua, but rather the secretariat and operational personnel of the Special Autonomy Acceleration Board for Papua, which Gibran is set to lead.

The Vice President’s official office will remain in the capital Jakarta, as stipulated by the 1945 Constitution. 

“It is [constitutionally] impossible for the Vice President to move his office to Papua, as has been widely reported,” Yusril said, further explaining that the appointment aligns with the mandate set forth in the 2021 Papua Special Autonomy Law.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Read also: Gibran’s impeachment: Between constitutional instrument and political pressure tool

House shelves Gibran impeachment petition

House yet to decide on Gibran impeachment petition

Breaking the cycle of extractive exploitation in Papua

Papua primary target in battle to eradicate malaria nationwide

Raja Ampat’s nickel paradox: When green ambitions threaten blue paradise

House shelves Gibran impeachment petition

House yet to decide on Gibran impeachment petition

Breaking the cycle of extractive exploitation in Papua

Papua primary target in battle to eradicate malaria nationwide

Raja Ampat’s nickel paradox: When green ambitions threaten blue paradise

President Prabowo Subianto (right) speaks with Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka (second right), Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (second left) and Deputy House Speaker Sufmi Dasco Ahmad prior to his departure for Saudi Arabia at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Force Base, Jakarta, on July 1. President Prabowo traveled to Saudi Arabia to discuss Hajj organization and the proposed development of an Indonesian Hajj village in Mecca, followed by a visit to Brazil to attend the BRICS Summit.
Politics

Prabowo assigns Gibran to spearhead Papua development, rights efforts
Passengers look at an electronic board displaying cancelled flights at the Ngurah Rai International Airport in Badung regency, Bali on March 21, 2025, after Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki in East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) erupted, shooting dark ash 8 kilometers into the sky.
Archipelago

Uncertainty looms over northern Bali airport project
Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki erupts, as seen from Nangahale village in Sikka, East Nusa Tenggara on July 7, 2025.
Archipelago

Eruptions at Mt. Lewotobi Laki-laki cause air travel disruption

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim delivers his speech during the 58th Association of Southeast Asian Nations Foreign Ministers' Meeting at Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 9, 2025.
Asia and Pacific

Malaysia calls for stronger inter-ASEAN trade amid tariffs uncertainty
Wooden boats used by residents of remote Pulo Aceh district to cross to Banda Aceh in the mainland Sumatra is seen in this photo taken on June 26, 2025 in Aceh Besar regency, Aceh.
Editorial

Small islands, big issue
Green flight: Technicians prepare a Garuda Indonesia plane for a test flight using sustainable aviation fuel on Oct. 27, 2023, at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang, Banten. The plane successfully landed in Adi Sumarmo Airport in Surakarta, Central Java, later that day.
Companies

Garuda to buy 79 Boeing aircraft in bid to ease US tariff pressure

Companies

Govt gives sizeable land to palm oil company Agrinas
Politics

Prabowo assigns Gibran to spearhead Papua development, rights efforts
Regulations

Malaysia central bank cuts rates for first time in five years on growth risks
Asia & Pacific

Malaysia calls for stronger inter-ASEAN trade amid tariffs uncertainty
Economy

Retail sales, consumer confidence tick up during school holiday
Companies

Garuda to buy 79 Boeing aircraft in bid to ease US tariff pressure
Regulations

Manpower Minister mulls holding back layoff data to avoid ‘pessimism’
Asia & Pacific

ASEAN must do more in maritime disputes: Philippine analysts
