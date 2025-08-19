TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
From geopolitics to geocivic: Building the ASEAN Community from the ground up

ASEAN has established itself as a geopolitical and geoeconomic entity. The next step is to become a geocivic community.

Dino Patti Djalal (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, August 19, 2025 Published on Aug. 18, 2025 Published on 2025-08-18T13:34:29+07:00

A SEA Games signage is pictured ahead of the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Phnom Penh on May 3, 2023. A SEA Games signage is pictured ahead of the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in Phnom Penh on May 3, 2023. (AFP/Mohd Rasfan)

A

SEAN’s decision, formalized in 2015, to become a “people-centered and people-oriented community” has been rightly hailed as a historic milestone for the organization. It signified a recognition that ASEAN could not be a genuine community unless the people were actively involved.

What does it mean to be “people-centered”? While ASEAN documents offer no precise definition, at least three interpretations can be drawn: First, ASEAN’s decisions and actions must always serve the interests of its peoples; second, citizens must be increasingly engaged in ASEAN programs and activities; finally, people-to-people relations must be expanded across various sectors.

Yet, judging from the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) stock-taking report (2015-2025), the “people centered ASEAN” vision appears to have been implemented largely through what governments deliver for their citizens, rather than through a surge of civil society engagement. In short, ASEAN has seen more vertical activities than horizontal connections.

Over the past six months, to support the vision of a “people-centered ASEAN Community”, the Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia (FPCI) has launched an independent initiative: the ASEAN for the Peoples Conference (AFPC). Its aim is to create a large gathering of civil society organizations (CSOs), social groups and thought leaders, scheduled for Sept. 6 - 7 in Jakarta.

In the process, a team of young people reached out to some 1,300 civil society groups in Southeast Asia, identified through internet searches, government databases, social media, network references, personal connections, etc.

Our outreach revealed several important realities.

Most CSOs in Southeast Asia are small and struggling, run by part-timers, not managed professionally, with very little funding. Those that perform better often rely on foreign donors.

