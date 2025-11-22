TheJakartaPost

Redefining protection: Investing in a community-led forest economy

Despite millions of dollars poured into climate action, only a small fraction reaches the communities that have kept their forests standing for generations. 

Romauli Panggabean, Riza Aryani and Mila Rizqiani (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Sat, November 22, 2025

A palm oil plantation (right) and a peatland forest are seen on June 10, 2025 in Bangsal village, Ogan Komering Ilir regency, South Sumatra. A palm oil plantation (right) and a peatland forest are seen on June 10, 2025 in Bangsal village, Ogan Komering Ilir regency, South Sumatra. (AFP/-)

uring the COP30 Leaders’ Summit in Belém, Brazil, the host country's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva announced the launch of the Tropical Forest Forever Facility (TFFF), marking a milestone in public–private collaboration to safeguard the world’s most critical tropical forests.

Among the 53 endorsing countries, Norway, Brazil and Indonesia have made the most significant financing commitments to the TFFF. With 20 percent of the funding intended to be disbursed directly to indigenous peoples and local communities (IP & LCs), this initiative represents a new era in climate action, one that places people at the heart of forest protection.

Although this is a promising start, many still cling to the false binary, seeing forest protection and long-term economic growth and development as contradictory goals. A recent study reported that only 3 percent of international aid supports a just transition, helping workers and communities shift away from polluting industries. This helps explain why, despite millions of dollars poured into climate action, only a small fraction reaches the communities that have kept their forests standing for generations. 

Lessons from WRI’s work across countries show that IP & LCs, as frontline forest guardians, face up to three times higher economic vulnerability. Too often, support for these communities stops short of turning environmental stewardship into real, tangible and long-term well-being. Despite IP & LC’s vital role in protecting forests, they still lack legal recognition and access to capital and decision-making power.

This challenge is clearly visible in West Sumatra, where we recently conducted a rapid forest economy assessment. With 54 percent of its area categorized as forest, the province urgently needs a new engine of economic growth, and the forestry sector could be one.

The signs are clear. First, the region’s economic growth has slowed since 2011, after the global commodity boom that once fueled it ended. Growth fell from 6.3 percent in 2011 to 4.36 percent in 2024 according to Statistics Indonesia (BPS). Second, BPS data shows that their economy remains concentrated in five sectors: agriculture (21 percent), trade (17 percent), transportation (11 percent), construction (10 percent) and manufacturing (9 percent). None of these fully reflect the region’s natural strength, which is forestry.

Our preliminary analysis showed the consequence of this imbalance: Districts with greater forest cover contribute more to the regional economy and have lower unemployment, yet face slower growth and higher poverty. In other words, forest-rich regions generate value, yet existing research and data only offer limited insights into how these values translate to local wellbeing and prosperity.

Brides and grooms take part in a mass officiating event on Aug. 27, 2025 organized by the Surabaya city administration for dozens of couples who previously wedded under local traditions, which are not legally recognized.
Academia

Sakinah Clap and internalized submission in marriage
Old friends: President Prabowo Subianto (center) and Jordan’s King Abdullah II inspect an honor guard on Nov. 14, 2025 at the presidential palace in Jakarta.
Academia

Indonesia–Jordan ties: Strategic partners for peace, stability and resilient Indo-Pacific
Indonesian rupiah bills are pictured on Oct. 11, 2025, in Jakarta.
Opinion

Analysis: Indonesia moves toward rupiah redenomination during stable period

Highlight
Protesters stage demonstration in front of the Riau High Prosectuor's Office in Pekanbaru, Riau on Nov. 20, 2025, rejecting the relocation of local communities residing within the Tesso Nilo National Park in the province to other areas as well as urging the government to allow the co-management of cultivation land within the national park between local communities and state-owned firm PT Agrinas Palma Nusantara.
Society

Govt faces backlash over Riau land seizures
Activists stage a solidarity rally for Tempo magazine on Nov. 3 in front of the South Jakarta District Court where a lawsuit filed by the Agriculture Ministry against Tempo is entering its 10th session.
Editorial

Justice for ‘Tempo’, a victory for the press
High-rise buildings are seen in the Sudirman Central Business District in South Jakarta on March 14, 2021.
Economy

Foreign investors still weighing Prabowo's state-led approach

The Latest

 View more
Opinion

Analysis: Indonesia moves toward rupiah redenomination during stable period
Asia & Pacific

Legendary Jeju female divers face uncertain future
Society

Govt faces backlash over Riau land seizures
Culture

Saudi opens doors to all Indonesian travelers
Editorial

Justice for ‘Tempo’, a victory for the press
Economy

Foreign investors still weighing Prabowo's state-led approach
Middle East and Africa

Gibran heads to Johannesburg for G20 Summit on Prabowo’s behalf
Politics

AGO slaps travel ban on former tax chief, Djarum CEO amid graft probe
