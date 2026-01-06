TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Indonesia urges peaceful resolution after US captures Venezuela’s Maduro
Freedom of expression under threat as more activists face intimidation
China calls on US to 'immediately release' Maduro
Trump says US oil firms to head into Venezuela
Body of Valencia B women’s coach Carreras found in Labuan Bajo

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Indonesia urges peaceful resolution after US captures Venezuela’s Maduro
Freedom of expression under threat as more activists face intimidation
China calls on US to 'immediately release' Maduro
Trump says US oil firms to head into Venezuela
Body of Valencia B women’s coach Carreras found in Labuan Bajo

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Corruption trial begins for ex-minister Nadiem after delays

The corruption trial of former education minister Nadiem Makarim opened on Monday after weeks of delays that allowed him to recover from surgery.

Radhiyya Indra (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Tue, January 6, 2026 Published on Jan. 5, 2026 Published on 2026-01-05T20:51:20+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Former education minister Nadiem Makarim reacts on Jan. 5, 2026, prior to his trial in a corruption case about his involvement in the procurement of Google's Chromebook laptops for use at his ministry and by students, at the Jakarta Corruption Court. Former education minister Nadiem Makarim reacts on Jan. 5, 2026, prior to his trial in a corruption case about his involvement in the procurement of Google's Chromebook laptops for use at his ministry and by students, at the Jakarta Corruption Court. (Reuters/Willy Kurniawan)

T

he trial of former education minister Nadiem Makarim opened on Monday, with prosecutors accusing him of rigging a procurement of Chromebook laptops for use in schools and causing Rp 2.18 trillion (US$130.4) in state losses.

Nadiem appeared at the Jakarta Corruption Court in Central Jakarta that morning after missing his scheduled hearings twice last month as he was still recovering from surgery reportedly for a condition called perianal fistula while under the custody of the Attorney General’s Office (AGO).

Presenting their indictment, the AGO prosecutors accused Nadiem of manipulating the tender process for the laptop procurement for schools nationwide between 2019 and 2022 in favor of Google laptops despite the ministry’s research team advising against it. At the time Nadiem served under former president Joko “Jokowi” Widodo.

Nadiem allegedly colluded with his four subordinates at the ministry – three of them are also on trial while former special staffer Jurist Tan remains at large.

The prosecutors said his actions incurred the Rp 2.18 trillion state losses because evidence pointed to many of the Chromebooks not functioning properly for schools in the remote, outermost and least developed regions.

According to prosecutors, the Chromebook procurement policy was intended to advance Nadiem’s personal interests in Google’s investment for companies he founded before becoming minister. His action allegedly has allowed him to enrich himself up to Rp 809.59 billion from the investment ties although the companies in question were not involved in the laptop procurement.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Read also: Nadiem’s Chromebook graft trial postponed over health issues

Popular

Indonesia urges peaceful resolution after US captures Venezuela’s Maduro

Indonesia urges peaceful resolution after US captures Venezuela’s Maduro
Freedom of expression under threat as more activists face intimidation

Freedom of expression under threat as more activists face intimidation
China calls on US to 'immediately release' Maduro

China calls on US to 'immediately release' Maduro

Related Articles

Corruption trial begins for ex-minister Nadiem after delays

Malaysia to push for two-term limit for prime ministers

The politics of cash display in nation running out of forests

Related Article

Corruption trial begins for ex-minister Nadiem after delays

Malaysia to push for two-term limit for prime ministers

The politics of cash display in nation running out of forests

N. Sumatra prosecutor detains two Inalum execs for alleged graft

Show me the money, wisely

Popular

Indonesia urges peaceful resolution after US captures Venezuela’s Maduro

Indonesia urges peaceful resolution after US captures Venezuela’s Maduro
Freedom of expression under threat as more activists face intimidation

Freedom of expression under threat as more activists face intimidation
China calls on US to 'immediately release' Maduro

China calls on US to 'immediately release' Maduro

More in Indonesia

 View more
Indonesian military (TNI) troops prepare for deployment amid anti-government protests on Aug. 31, at the National Monument (Monas) complex in Central Jakarta.
Archipelago

Family seeks justice after TNI soldier dies following alleged bullying by senior
A Health Care and Social Security Agency (BPJS Kesehatan) official helps a customer on May 14, 2024, at the agency's South Jakarta office.
Society

JKN overhaul faces persistent healthcare hurdles in 2026
Former education minister Nadiem Makarim reacts on Jan. 5, 2026, prior to his trial in a corruption case about his involvement in the procurement of Google's Chromebook laptops for use at his ministry and by students, at the Jakarta Corruption Court.
Politics

Corruption trial begins for ex-minister Nadiem after delays

Highlight
Captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro arrives at the Downtown Manhattan Heliport, as he heads towards the Daniel Patrick Manhattan United States Courthouse for an initial appearance to face U.S. federal charges including narco-terrorism, conspiracy, drug trafficking, money laundering and others in New York, January 5, 2026.
Americas

Indonesia warns Venezuela raid sets ‘dangerous precedent’ 
Regime change: United States President Donald Trump (second right), alongside Deputy Chief of Staff (left) Stephen Miller, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (second left) and US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, speaks to the press on Saturday, Jan. 03, 2026 following US military actions in Venezuela, at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida.
Editorial

Stop Trump and all aggressions
Gold and silver bars are piled up in the safe deposit boxes room of the Pro Aurum gold house in Munich, Germany, on Jan. 10, 2025.
Economy

Food, gold push inflation to highest level since 2022

The Latest

 View more
Archipelago

Family seeks justice after TNI soldier dies following alleged bullying by senior
Academia

Trump and the raid on Caracas

Sports

Hope, scrutiny surround Herdman’s appointment as Indonesia coach
Society

JKN overhaul faces persistent healthcare hurdles in 2026
Academia

Venezuela and the persistence of hierarchy in global politics
Politics

Corruption trial begins for ex-minister Nadiem after delays
Americas

Indonesia warns Venezuela raid sets ‘dangerous precedent’

Editorial

Stop Trump and all aggressions
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Corruption trial begins for ex-minister Nadiem after delays

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.