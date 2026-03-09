TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

Responsibility to protect
Stocks set for tough week, oil eyes big gains as Middle East war rages
Analysis: Desperately seeking funds for Red and White cooperatives
Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case
Breaking barriers for women in soccer

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

Responsibility to protect
Stocks set for tough week, oil eyes big gains as Middle East war rages
Analysis: Desperately seeking funds for Red and White cooperatives
Wilmar executive, lawyers found guilty in $4 million palm oil bribery case
Breaking barriers for women in soccer

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Literate, independent and abused: Indonesian women’s hidden reality

This International Women's Day, a landmark survey shatters the myth that education and financial independence protect Indonesian women, revealing instead a hidden crisis of structural violence and digital threats.

Sita Aripurnami (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Mon, March 9, 2026 Published on Mar. 7, 2026 Published on 2026-03-07T09:49:54+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
Participants march during a protest on March 8, 2025, organized by the Indonesian Women's Alliance (API) on the 50th International Women's Day to demand labor rights, gender equality and protections, in Jakarta. Participants march during a protest on March 8, 2025, organized by the Indonesian Women's Alliance (API) on the 50th International Women's Day to demand labor rights, gender equality and protections, in Jakarta. (JP/Muhammad Zaenuddin)

T

his year, the International Women’s Day theme, "Rights. Justice. Action. For ALL Women and Girls", offers a clear and hopeful vision. Embracing this spirit requires us to take an honest look at the daily lives of women in Indonesia. For years, our development programs operated on a flawed assumption: that a woman with a good education and a stable income would naturally be safe from harm.

The January 2026 released, "2024 National Women's Life Experience Survey (SPHPN)", supported by the United Nations Population Fund, forces us to challenge this narrative. The survey reveals that violence against women is a structural challenge deeply rooted in patriarchal traditions, policy gaps, and environments we previously assumed were safe.

The numbers are staggering: an estimated 23.3 million Indonesian women have faced physical, sexual, or psychological violence. Yet, the government's official tracking system (SIMFONI PPA) recorded a mere 27,658 incidents, while the National Commission on Violence against Women (Komnas Perempuan) reported 330,097 cases.

This massive discrepancy highlights a sobering reality: only 11.3 percent of women abused by a partner feel comfortable reporting the abuse to formal institutions.

Furthermore, the survey shatters the myth that earning a paycheck automatically buys safety. In fact, women working in the public sphere face a higher lifetime risk of physical and sexual mistreatment from a partner, 12.5 percent, compared to women who stay at home, 8.2 percent. Often, a woman who earns her own money is viewed as a threat to traditional gender roles. Education offers no absolute shield either; 36.8 percent of women with university degrees face psychological control, such as a partner closely monitoring their daily activities or friendships.

Why do these incidents remain so hidden? Deeply ingrained cultural norms are largely to blame. About 62.4 percent of women still believe a wife must obey her husband and his family, and 21.9 percent feel it is acceptable for a husband to physically assault his wife. Suspected infidelity, 17 percent, and disobedience, 7.9 percent, are the most commonly cited justifications for this violence.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Viewpoint

Every Thursday

Whether you're looking to broaden your horizons or stay informed on the latest developments, "Viewpoint" is the perfect source for anyone seeking to engage with the issues that matter most.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

Furthermore, violence is often passed down quietly across generations. If a boy grows up seeing his father hit his mother, his future partner faces a massive 57.3 percent risk of mistreatment. Conversely, if he grows up in a peaceful home, that risk plummets to just 8.8 percent.

Popular

Responsibility to protect

Responsibility to protect
Stocks set for tough week, oil eyes big gains as Middle East war rages

Stocks set for tough week, oil eyes big gains as Middle East war rages
Analysis: Desperately seeking funds for Red and White cooperatives

Analysis: Desperately seeking funds for Red and White cooperatives

Related Articles

Literate, independent and abused: Indonesian women’s hidden reality

Why budget cuts betray the spirit of Ramadan and women’s rights

Prabowo’s presidency: Promises, power and constraints

Related Article

Literate, independent and abused: Indonesian women’s hidden reality

Why budget cuts betray the spirit of Ramadan and women’s rights

Prabowo’s presidency: Promises, power and constraints

Fair play: behind Indonesia’s push for global digital royalty reform at WIPO

Teachers and the shifting realities of classrooms

Popular

Responsibility to protect

Responsibility to protect
Stocks set for tough week, oil eyes big gains as Middle East war rages

Stocks set for tough week, oil eyes big gains as Middle East war rages
Analysis: Desperately seeking funds for Red and White cooperatives

Analysis: Desperately seeking funds for Red and White cooperatives

More in Opinion

 View more
Miniature robot and toy hands point toward the words “Artificial intelligence AI" in this illustration created on Dec. 14, 2023.
Academia

Investors can still outwit AI, but only if they’re unpredictable
President Prabowo Subianto (center), sitting between former presidents Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (third left) and Joko “Jokowi“ Widodo (third right), speaks Feb. 3, 2026, during a meeting with top political and business figures on latest geopolitical development at the Merdeka Palace in Central Jakarta. During the meeting, Prabowo discussed the impact, including disruption to energy and food supplies, of an escalated war between the United States-Israel and Iran.
Academia

Indonesia’s dilemma in the age of privatized diplomacy
Participants march during a protest on March 8, 2025, organized by the Indonesian Women's Alliance (API) on the 50th International Women's Day to demand labor rights, gender equality and protections, in Jakarta.
Academia

Literate, independent and abused: Indonesian women’s hidden reality

Highlight
People attend a funeral ceremony for victims of Israeli and US strikes, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Tehran, Iran, March 9, 2026.
Middle East and Africa

Iran war sends oil prices soaring on supply fears
Stock up: Motorcyclists line up to refuel with non-subsidized fuel Pertamax on Sunday, March 1, 2026, at a gas station in the Kuningan area, Jakarta. State oil and gas giant PT Pertamina (Persero) adjusted the prices of non-subsidized fuel, starting effectively on March 1.
Editorial

Something's gotta give
Blaze away: Flames and smoke rise from the Fujairah oil industry zone in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday, March 4, 2026. The fire was caused by falling debris after the interception of a drone by air defenses, according to the Fujairah media office, amid the United States-Israel war against Iran.
Regulations

Fuel price hike in the cards if budget ‘can’t bear’ oil subsidy

The Latest

 View more
Markets

IDX slides as oil shock, Fitch downgrade rattle investors
Economy

Danantara readies up to $1b to develop subsidized housing in Meikarta
Living Spaces

When clutter becomes a relationship problem
Middle East and Africa

Iran war sends oil prices soaring on supply fears
Asia & Pacific

Bangladesh shuts universities early to save power amid energy crisis
Economy

Dollar surges as Middle East war sends oil above $110 a barrel
Economy

Coal supply ‘secured’ amid production cuts, PLN says
Jakarta

Landfill collapse at Bantargebang, Indonesia's biggest, kills four
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2026 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Literate, independent and abused: Indonesian women’s hidden reality

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.