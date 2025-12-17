Nadiem’s Chromebook graft trial postponed over health issues

Former education, culture, research and technology minister Nadiem Makarim (center) walks out of the Attorney General's Office (AGO) building on Sept. 4 in Jakarta. The AGO named Nadiem a suspect in a corruption case pertaining to the procurement of Chromebook laptops for schools across the country during his ministerial tenure, estimated to have caused around Rp 1.9 trillion in state losses. (Antara/Bayu Pratama S.)

The Jakarta Corruption Court has postponed the trial of former education, culture, research and technology minister Nadiem Makarim related to his procurement of Chromebook laptops, due to his health issues.

The judges said that the first trial, which was slated for Tuesday, will be pushed back to Dec. 23.

“Based on the doctor's examination, Nadiem was unable to attend the trial because he just had surgery,” said Attorney General’s Office (AGO) prosecutor Roy Riady at the Jakarta Corruption Court on Tuesday.

AGO spokesperson Anang Supriatna told The Jakarta Post on Tuesday that Nadiem has been hospitalized since Monday and that he remained “under the supervision of an officer from the AGO” throughout his care.

While Anang did not specify the surgical procedure, Nadiem’s ​​mother-in-law previously said that Nadiem had undergone surgery for a perianal fistula. The condition usually requires surgery as it rarely heals if left untreated.

The panel of judges also said that they were open to having Nadiem attend next week’s hearing through video conference.