Police probe deadly Jakarta fire, name drone firm director suspect

Police are investigating a deadly office fire at a drone firm specializing in aerial surveys of mines and plantations, amid growing scrutiny of Indonesia’s extractive industry after recent Sumatra floods.
entral Jakarta Police are investigating a deadly fire at the office of aerial survey firm PT Terra Drone Indonesia in Kemayoran that killed 22 employees last week, naming the company’s director as a suspect.
Police are summoning additional witnesses this week, including expert witnesses and company management, Central Jakarta Police Criminal Investigation Unit head Adj. Sr. Comr. Roby Heri Saputra told The Jakarta Post on Tuesday.
“We are not ruling out the possibility of other suspects,” he added.
Police have named Terra Drone Indonesia president director Michael Wisnu Wardhana Siagian a suspect after questioning twelve witnesses.
Central Jakarta Police chief Sr. Comr. Susatyo Purnomo Condro said on Friday that Michael was accused of “causing fire and/or the death of others through negligence”.
The alleged acts fall under article 187 and 188 of the Criminal Code, which carry a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.
