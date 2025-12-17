TheJakartaPost

Please Update your browser

Your browser is out of date, and may not be compatible with our website. A list of the most popular web browsers can be found below.
Just click on the icons to get to the download page.

Jakarta Post
press enter to search

LOG IN / REGISTER
The Jakarta Post - Logo Mobile

Popular Reads

MR. D.I.Y Indonesia marks 1,200th store opening as the fastest expanding retailer
Indonesia climbs to second in SEA Games medal standings
Lots of clicks, few arrivals as ‘New Bali’ dream hits snag
Why Indonesian travelers choose Malaysia Airlines for their next journey
‘Light’ sentencing stunts Indonesia’s corruption fight

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Popular Reads

MR. D.I.Y Indonesia marks 1,200th store opening as the fastest expanding retailer
Indonesia climbs to second in SEA Games medal standings
Lots of clicks, few arrivals as ‘New Bali’ dream hits snag
Why Indonesian travelers choose Malaysia Airlines for their next journey
‘Light’ sentencing stunts Indonesia’s corruption fight

Top Results

No results found. Please check your search term and try again

Can't find what you're looking for?

View all search results

Listyo insists police decree on double jobs does not defy court ruling

The police consulted with the government before issuing an internal regulation that allows active police officers to serve in 17 ministries and state institutions, according to National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Premium
Jakarta
Wed, December 17, 2025 Published on Dec. 16, 2025 Published on 2025-12-16T19:19:26+07:00

Change text size

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!
National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo (center), Attorney General ST Burhanuddin (left) and House of Representatives Commission III chair Habiburokhman of the Gerindra Party attend the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the National Police and Attorney General's Office (AGO) in Jakarta on Dec. 16, 2025. Both law enforcement institutions signed an agreement on the implementation of the new Criminal Code (KUHP) and Criminal Law Procedures Code (KUHAP) that will start in early 2026. National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo (center), Attorney General ST Burhanuddin (left) and House of Representatives Commission III chair Habiburokhman of the Gerindra Party attend the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the National Police and Attorney General's Office (AGO) in Jakarta on Dec. 16, 2025. Both law enforcement institutions signed an agreement on the implementation of the new Criminal Code (KUHP) and Criminal Law Procedures Code (KUHAP) that will start in early 2026. (Antara/Rivan Awal Lingga)

N

ational Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo has dismissed criticism of a new police internal regulation allowing active-duty officers to serve in civil roles, which experts say contravenes a Constitutional Court ruling, and asserted it does not violate any regulations.

The regulation, set out in a decree (Perpol) signed by Listyo on Dec. 9, outlines the deployment of police personnel outside the force, including assignments in 17 ministries and government agencies.

The decree was immediately slammed for going against a recent Constitutional Court ruling that asserted police officers cannot hold additional civilian positions and must resign or retire before taking such posts. Activists and experts accused the National Police of committing “constitutional disobedience” for issuing such a decree.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Listyo dismissed claims that the Perpol violated the court ruling. He asserted that the police aimed to provide a clearer framework for police officers working outside the force’s structure after the Constitutional Court issued the ruling.

“The clause in the regulation is clear, and improvements will be made,” the four-star police general said.

“What the Constitutional Court removed was the National Police chief’s authority to assign officers. The phrase concerning police duties is already clear, so what needs to be clarified are the limits,” he went on to say.

The Jakarta Post - Newsletter Icon

Morning Brief

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society.

By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's

Thank You

for signing up our newsletter!

Please check your email for your newsletter subscription.

View More Newsletter

The court ruling, issued in November, scrapped an ambiguous provision in the 2002 National Police Law that had previously permitted exceptions for those assigned through a formal mandate from the police chief. Plaintiffs challenging the law argued the phrase had been a legal loophole that created room for conflicting interpretations to justify police officers’ appointment to civil roles.

Popular

MR. D.I.Y Indonesia marks 1,200th store opening as the fastest expanding retailer

MR. D.I.Y Indonesia marks 1,200th store opening as the fastest expanding retailer
Indonesia climbs to second in SEA Games medal standings

Indonesia climbs to second in SEA Games medal standings
Lots of clicks, few arrivals as ‘New Bali’ dream hits snag

Lots of clicks, few arrivals as ‘New Bali’ dream hits snag

Related Articles

Listyo insists police decree on double jobs does not defy court ruling

The brave and young sacrificed in a police-military power struggle

Police defy court order on double jobs

Related Article

Listyo insists police decree on double jobs does not defy court ruling

The brave and young sacrificed in a police-military power struggle

Police defy court order on double jobs

Minister’s remarks on police double jobs ruling draws scrutiny

Densus 88 nabs five for allegedly recruiting minors into extremist groups

Popular

MR. D.I.Y Indonesia marks 1,200th store opening as the fastest expanding retailer

MR. D.I.Y Indonesia marks 1,200th store opening as the fastest expanding retailer
Indonesia climbs to second in SEA Games medal standings

Indonesia climbs to second in SEA Games medal standings
Lots of clicks, few arrivals as ‘New Bali’ dream hits snag

Lots of clicks, few arrivals as ‘New Bali’ dream hits snag

More in Indonesia

 View more
A person watches as river water overflows onto a road on Dec. 14 in the Batu Busuk area of Pauh, Padang, West Sumatra. River water in the flash flood-affected residential area overflowed again, forcing the evacuation of several residents to safer locations.
Archipelago

Hundreds isolated as another flash flood hits Padang, West Sumatra
Archipelago

Herpes virus infection kills elephant calf named Laila in Riau
Former education, culture, research and technology minister Nadiem Makarim (center) walks out of the Attorney General's Office (AGO) building on Sept. 4 in Jakarta. The AGO named Nadiem a suspect in a corruption case pertaining to the procurement of Chromebook laptops for schools across the country during his ministerial tenure, estimated to have caused around Rp 1.9 trillion in state losses.
Politics

Nadiem’s Chromebook graft trial postponed over health issues

Highlight
Finance Minister Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa's face displayed on the screen during his speech in the main hall of Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX) building in Jakarta on Dec. 3, 2025.
Economy

Revenue slump pushes budget deficit near 3% limit
Poll workers count ballots at a polling station in Banda Aceh, Aceh on Nov. 27, 2024, after voters cast their votes to pick local leaders in the country's biggest simultaneous regional election. More than 200 million people were eligible to vote to choose dozens of governors and mayors and 415 regents.
Editorial

Democracy’s slippery slope
People gather under a tree to shelter from the rain following a flash flood about three weeks ago in Aceh Tamiang, Northern Sumatra, on December 16, 2025.
Archipelago

Flood survivors reeling from devastation plea for global help

The Latest

 View more
Tech

US threatens countermeasures on European service providers after EU fines
Archipelago

Hundreds isolated as another flash flood hits Padang, West Sumatra
Archipelago

Herpes virus infection kills elephant calf named Laila in Riau
Politics

Nadiem’s Chromebook graft trial postponed over health issues
Archipelago

Flood survivors reeling from devastation plea for global help
Opinion

Analysis: The wiretapping loophole: A hasty future for Indonesian law

Politics

Listyo insists police decree on double jobs does not defy court ruling
Jakarta

Police probe deadly Jakarta fire, name drone firm director suspect
The Jakarta Post
The Jakarta Post - Apps Store Icon The Jakarta Post - Google Play Icon

© 2016 - 2025 PT. Bina Media Tenggara

to Read Full Story

  • Unlimited access to our web and app content
  • e-Post daily digital newspaper
  • No advertisements, no interruptions
  • Privileged access to our events and programs
  • Subscription to our newsletters
or

Purchase access to this article for

We accept

TJP - Visa
TJP - Mastercard
TJP - GoPay
Register

Redirecting you to payment page

Pay per article

Listyo insists police decree on double jobs does not defy court ruling

Rp 35,000 / article

1
Create your free account
By proceeding, you consent to the revised Terms of Use, and Privacy Policy.
Already have an account?

2
  • Palmerat Barat No. 142-143
  • Central Jakarta
  • DKI Jakarta
  • Indonesia
  • 10270
  • +6283816779933
2
Total Rp 35,000

Your Opinion Matters

Share your experiences, suggestions, and any issues you've encountered on The Jakarta Post. We're here to listen.

Enter at least 30 characters
0 / 30

Thank You

Thank you for sharing your thoughts. We appreciate your feedback.

Share options

Quickly share this news with your network—keep everyone informed with just a single click!

Copy Link
Facebook
WhatsApp
Twitter
LinkedIn
Telegram
Email

Change text size options

Customize your reading experience by adjusting the text size to small, medium, or large—find what’s most comfortable for you.

A
Small
A
Medium
A
Large

Gift Premium Articles
to Anyone

Share the best of The Jakarta Post with friends, family, or colleagues. As a subscriber, you can gift 3 to 5 articles each month that anyone can read—no subscription needed!

Continue in the app

Get the best experience—faster access, exclusive features, and a seamless way to stay updated.