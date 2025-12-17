Listyo insists police decree on double jobs does not defy court ruling

National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo (center), Attorney General ST Burhanuddin (left) and House of Representatives Commission III chair Habiburokhman of the Gerindra Party attend the signing ceremony of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the National Police and Attorney General's Office (AGO) in Jakarta on Dec. 16, 2025. Both law enforcement institutions signed an agreement on the implementation of the new Criminal Code (KUHP) and Criminal Law Procedures Code (KUHAP) that will start in early 2026. (Antara/Rivan Awal Lingga)

The police consulted with the government before issuing an internal regulation that allows active police officers to serve in 17 ministries and state institutions, according to National Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo.

N ational Police chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo has dismissed criticism of a new police internal regulation allowing active-duty officers to serve in civil roles, which experts say contravenes a Constitutional Court ruling, and asserted it does not violate any regulations.

The regulation, set out in a decree (Perpol) signed by Listyo on Dec. 9, outlines the deployment of police personnel outside the force, including assignments in 17 ministries and government agencies.

The decree was immediately slammed for going against a recent Constitutional Court ruling that asserted police officers cannot hold additional civilian positions and must resign or retire before taking such posts. Activists and experts accused the National Police of committing “constitutional disobedience” for issuing such a decree.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Listyo dismissed claims that the Perpol violated the court ruling. He asserted that the police aimed to provide a clearer framework for police officers working outside the force’s structure after the Constitutional Court issued the ruling.

“The clause in the regulation is clear, and improvements will be made,” the four-star police general said.

“What the Constitutional Court removed was the National Police chief’s authority to assign officers. The phrase concerning police duties is already clear, so what needs to be clarified are the limits,” he went on to say.

Morning Brief Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Delivered straight to your inbox three times weekly, this curated briefing provides a concise overview of the day's most important issues, covering a wide range of topics from politics to culture and society. View More Newsletter By registering, you agree with The Jakarta Post's Privacy Policy Sign Up Thank You for signing up our newsletter! Please check your email for your newsletter subscription. View More Newsletter

The court ruling, issued in November, scrapped an ambiguous provision in the 2002 National Police Law that had previously permitted exceptions for those assigned through a formal mandate from the police chief. Plaintiffs challenging the law argued the phrase had been a legal loophole that created room for conflicting interpretations to justify police officers’ appointment to civil roles.