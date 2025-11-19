Constitutional Court justice hits back at fake diploma accusation

Constitutional Court Justice Arsul Sani (right), accompanied by court spokesperson Pan Mohamad Faiz (left), shows his academic documents during a press briefing on Monday at the court building in Jakarta. During the press briefing, Arsul denies allegations that he falsified his doctoral diploma to get the justice position at the Constitutional Court. (Antara/Asprilla Dwi Adha)

A civil group accusing Constitutional Court Justice Arsul Sani of falsifying his doctoral diploma to get a position at the court cited media reports on the corruption investigation against the Polish institute where he obtained his degree as a basis of their accusations.

C onstitutional Court Justice Arsul Sani has denied allegations that he falsified his doctoral diploma, following a complaint filed by a group accusing him of using a fake degree to qualify for his position at the court.

In a press briefing on Monday, Arsul addressed the accusation by explaining the timeline of his doctoral studies that spanned over 11 years. He also showed several documents, including the diploma in question, academic transcript, dissertation materials and graduation photographs.

“These legalized documents were what I submitted as part of the administrative requirements for my Constitutional Court justice selection,” he said in the live-streamed press conference on Monday.

He added no objections were raised by lawmakers of House of Representatives Commission III overseeing legal affairs during his selection as the court justice in 2023.

A former member of the United Development Party (PPP), Arsul started his doctoral study at Glasgow Caledonian University in Scotland in 2011. While he did not finish his research at the Scottish university due to him being elected as a House lawmaker in 2014, he obtained a master’s degree on justice, policy and welfare.

Arsul later continued his doctoral research at Collegium Humanum, Warsaw Management University in Poland in 2020. He graduated in 2023.