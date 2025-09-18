Prabowo to issue decree for police reform soon

Police fire tear gas to disperse demonstrators during a protest on Aug. 29 against the Mobile Brigade Corps (Brimbob), after the death of a motorbike taxi driver the previous night, in front of the governor's residence in Surabaya. (AFP/Juni Kriswanto)

President Prabowo Subianto is preparing a decree that will establish a commission tasked with reforming the National Police, following growing public demands for consequential change in the wake of a heavy-handed police response to last month’s nationwide protests.

Coordinating Law, Human Rights, Immigration and Correctional Services Minister Yusril Ihza Mahendra broke the news on Tuesday, saying that the decree was already in the works and that those who would be members of the commission could be appointed in a matter of days.

“The presidential decree has been prepared and the [commission members] will probably be inaugurated within the next day or two,” Yusril said at his office in Jakarta on Tuesday, as quoted by Antara.

However, the senior law minister said there is no set date yet for when the decree will be issued.

Yusril said that the soon-to-be-established commission was expected to develop various formulations that will help reform the police by reviewing the positions of their officers, their scope of authorities and duties.

The commission would then devise the required changes and submit recommendations to the President for his consideration.

“We will see in the presidential decree how long the commission will be tasked to complete the reform formulations,” Yusril said, as quoted by Kompas.com adding that the reform work could last several months.