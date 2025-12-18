TheJakartaPost

Jakarta Post
Prosecutors indict four activists for inciting August unrest

Prosecutors from the Attorney General's Office (AGO) have charged four activists arrested after the August unrest, accusing them of spreading social media content deemed inciting hostility toward the government and encouraging students to take part in riots.

Yerica Lai (The Jakarta Post)
Jakarta
Thu, December 18, 2025 Published on Dec. 17, 2025

Justice seekers: Activists display posters during the pretrial ruling on Oct. 27, 2025, for Lokataru Foundation executive director Delpedro Marhaen, at the South Jakarta District Court. Judge Sulistiyanto Rochmad Budiharto rejected Delpedro’s motion challenging his status as a suspect for alleged incitement during the protests in late August. Justice seekers: Activists display posters during the pretrial ruling on Oct. 27, 2025, for Lokataru Foundation executive director Delpedro Marhaen, at the South Jakarta District Court. Judge Sulistiyanto Rochmad Budiharto rejected Delpedro’s motion challenging his status as a suspect for alleged incitement during the protests in late August. (Antara/Fauzan)

P

rosecutors from the Attorney General's Office (AGO) have indicted four activists arrested after the August nationwide unrest, accusing them of spreading social media campaigns that incite hostility toward the government and encouraging students, including minors, to take part in riots.

The four activists are rights group Lokataru Foundation director Delpedro Marhaen and staff member Muzaffar Salim, online activist Syahdan Husein from student movement Gejayan Memanggil and Riau University student Khariq Anhar.

They were arrested in early September following demonstrations that began on Aug. 25 in Jakarta to protest widening economic inequality, before escalating into nationwide unrest after the death of an online motorcycle transportation driver Affan Kurniawan, who was fatally run over by a police tactical vehicle.

Presenting their indictment at the Central Jakarta District Court on Tuesday, prosecutor Yoklina Sitepu said the four activists had published 80 collaborative posts on various Instagram handles that allegedly aimed at provoking hatred toward the government and encouraging public unrest.

"The defendants uploaded electronic information inviting students to participate in the riots," Yoklina said.

She said that the campaigns, posted between Aug. 24 and 29, contained narratives that incited students, many of them underage, to join anarchic actions outside the House of Representatives complex, the Jakarta Police headquarters and other locations.

Prosecutors said the content were disseminated through accounts such as @lokataru_foundation, @gejayanmemanggil, @aliansimahasiswapenggugat and @blokpolitikpelajar, creating what they described as a “network effect” that prompted algorithms to amplify the content.

