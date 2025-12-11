Police accused of using ‘excessive force’ in August protests

Can't find what you're looking for?View all search results
When handling the nationwide anti-government protests in August, the police used a variant of tear gas grenade that contains explosive charges, which is banned in police crowd control in several countries.
he National Police had been accused of using excessive force against protesters during nationwide rallies in late August, according to an investigation by human rights group Amnesty International on multiple cases of violence around the demonstrations.
The human rights group examined verified footage and witness statements about protests against economic inequalities and lavish allowances for lawmakers across the country from Aug. 25 to Sept. 1.
The demonstrations later escalated into nationwide unrest following the death of 21-year-old ojol (online motorcycle transportation) driver Affan Kurniawan, who was fatally struck by a police tactical vehicle in Jakarta on Aug. 28.
From the investigation, Amnesty accused police officers of committing acts described as “unnecessary and excessive force”, including firing tear gas at close range, beating protesters and arresting them without a clear legal basis. The crackdown resulted in 1,036 victims in 19 cities.
Amnesty also identified the tear gas grenade used during the August protests as GLI-F4, a variant of tear gas grenade that carries an explosive charge in addition to chemical irritants.
The use of the weapon may cause serious physical injury through its blast and debris. Amnesty has repeatedly urged a global ban on its use in civilian law enforcement. France banned the weapon in police crowd control in 2020.
“When people speak out against injustice, the government should listen, not silence them with batons, tear gas or any other forms of violence,” Amnesty International Indonesia executive director Usman Hamid said during a press briefing on Tuesday.
